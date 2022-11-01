Ranger Suárez Has a Mountain to Climb in Game 3

The Philadelphia Phillies got a lucky break on Monday evening when rain postponed World Series Game 3 until the following night. Ranger Suárez, their number three starter, would be rested enough to start Game 3 instead of waiting until Game 4.

But while the Phillies are glad to have Suárez on the mound, that doesn't mean things will be easy for him – far from it. The Houston Astros have one of the best lineups in baseball, and they've been particularly fearsome against left-handed pitching. Suárez has his work cut out for him.

As if pitching against the Astros in the World Series wasn't stressful enough, Suárez will also be throwing the first pitch of the first World Series game in Philadelphia since 2009. It will be a momentous occasion, and expectations will be high. Tens of thousands of home fans will be there to watch the Phillies win.

For another thing, Suárez will be asked to succeed where Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler both failed. Perhaps "failed" is a little harsh, but they each allowed the Astros to get out to an early five-run lead – not exactly what you want from your aces in the World Series. Now, the number three starter will hope to keep Houston's powerful offense off the board and give the Phillies a chance to build a lead.

Philadelphia Phillies Starter Ranger Suárez © Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

To makes things even more stressful for the 27-year-old left-hander, he will be facing a lineup that completely shelled him in his last start of the regular season. He lasted just three innings and gave up six runs, including three homers. It was almost certainly the worst outing of his career, and it was a terrible way to finish his first full season as a starting pitcher. It's hard to imagine he won't be a little rattled as he starts against the Astros once more.

It should help that Suárez has already pitched in the series, having thrown an inning in relief during Game 1. He faced the middle of Houston's order – Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker – and performed admirably, especially against Alvarez. On the other hand, that means Alvarez, Tucker, and Bregman are all a little more familiar with his stuff. Every matchup against a hitter of their ilk is its own battle, and that battle gets a little bit harder in each subsequent plate appearance.

With all of this in mind, it's clear this start won't be a walk in the park for Suárez. It will be the hardest outing of his young career, bar none. Then again, if he succeeds, it will also become the greatest game he's ever pitched. The stakes have never been higher.

Ranger has a mountain to climb on Tuesday night. All we can do is hope he has what it takes to reach the top.

