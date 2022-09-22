Phillies Social Media Reacts to Bryce Harper's Slump

The Philadelphia Phillies finally brought their five-game losing streak to a halt on Thursday night when they walked it off against the Toronto Blue Jays in the tenth inning.

Philadelphia has seen what was once a comfortable position in the National League Wild Card standings fall to what is just a 2.5 game lead ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. Much can be attributed to the skid. Zack Wheeler has been absent, the rotation looks tired, a tough schedule, and yes, even Bryce Harper's performance.

Harper returned early from the 60-day injured list after tearing it up during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in late August. But after a hot start returning to MLB action, Harper's production has fallen off dramatically, going 10-for-61 since Sept. 1 with two home runs. That's good for a .164 batting average.

Of course fans will quickly point towards their $330 million man as the main culprit for the team's current slide.

Bryce Harper may be in a slump, but he is still by far one of, if not the best player in the National League. His presence in the clubhouse doesn't "sap" any momentum from the team, just the opposite.

The 2021 NL MVP is too good to remain in this type of slump. While it may not be an opportune time to be slumping in late September, it's better he gets it out of the way now and gets hot for a potential October tear.

Harper is the lifeblood of this offense. Just give him time.

