Are the Recent Phillies Arbitration Estimates Fair?

Are the Recent Philadelphia Phillies Arbitration Estimates Fair?
The Philadelphia Phillies are about to play in Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The last thing on the front office's mind right now is salary arbitration.
But, the brains over at MLB Trade Rumors don't care where the Phillies are in their postseason journey, they have already released their new arbitration estimates.
Philadelphia has seven arbitration eligible players and all have a pretty solid chance of being extended a new contract. However, there could be a surprise or two, but we will discuss that in a moment.
Here are the projections:
- José Alvarado: $3.2 million
- Rhys Hoskins: $12.6 million
- Seranthony Domínguez: $2.0 million
- Ranger Suárez: $3.5 million
- Sam Coonrod: $800 thousand
- Yairo Muñoz: $1.0 million
- Edmundo Sosa: $1.0 million
Almost all of the above players seem to be a lock to be tendered a new contract through the arbitration process. However, Muñoz was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sept. 30 despite their season having already concluded. He was in a 'stay ready' camp the Phillies had put together.
Muñoz played a bench role during the 2022 MLB season, but Philadelphia has shown they prefer to lean on other, more proven players.
They could likely fill that same role with a player that would cost less than what MLBTR projects Muñoz to make.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
- Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!