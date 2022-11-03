Thomson, Phillies Can Win Game 5 with Proper Bullpen Management

Unfortunately for Philadelphia Phillies fans, Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier, alongside the Astros bullpen, tossed the first ever combined no-hitter in World Series history in Wednesday's Game 4. It was, much to the City of Brotherly Love's chagrin, a historical effort.

However, Philadelphia's bullpen will have the chance to return the favor in Game 5... in a manner of speaking.

Obviously, it's not likely that the Phillies hold Houston's bats hitless, but their bullpen has gone toe-to-toe with the Astros' through four games in this World Series. Plus, thus far, Rob Thomson has done a far better job at managing his bullpen than his counterpart Dusty Baker.

As difficult as it may be to believe, the two earned runs allowed by José Alvarado in Game 4 were the first a Phillies reliever had allowed throughout the entirety of the World Series. Outside of that lone instance, the Phillies bullpen has managed a whopping 16.2 scoreless innings, alongside 20 strikeouts in the Fall Classic. They've walked just five batters, and have allowed a measly 10 hits.

The team has reason to be confident in their pitching to this point, and Thomson has pushed all the right buttons throughout the postseason.

According to Thomson, the Phillies will have all hands on deck ready to go to follow Noah Syndergaard in Game 5. Key arms like the aforementioned Alvarado, David Robertson, and Andrew Bellatti have the all-clear, even after tossing an inning apiece on Wednesday night.

The Phillies also have yet to use ace-in-the-hole Seranthony Domínguez during this homestand, so he'll surely make an appearance before the night is out, prior to Friday's day of travel.

The Phillies are aiming for a maximum of three innings out of Noah Syndergaard on Thursday. They don't want him to see the top of the order twice. Thus, he'll likely be followed up by a bridge arm, perhaps Bellatti, to face any wraparound from the bottom of the order to the top.

Following Bellatti, it's likely that Connor Brogdon or Brad Hand will take a crack at the likes of Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker the second time through the heart of the Houston order. Brogdon especially has been lights-out this postseason, particularly when facing the Astros' difficult left-handed hitters.

Should all go to plan, it's going to fall to the trio of Robertson, Alvarado, and Domínguez to close this one out.

If Thomson continues to manage this Phillies' bullpen as aggressively as he's been shown to do, he should have no trouble navigating 18 outs with his key arms at the ready. Therefore, the Phillies should have as good a chance as any to take home a win in what has become a pivotal Game 5.

