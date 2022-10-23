Wheeler Could Join Exclusive Phillies Club Game 5 Win

Skip to main content

Wheeler Could Join Exclusive Phillies Club With Game 5 Win

Only a couple of starting pitchers in Philadelphia Phillies history have earned two victories in the same NLCS, and Zack Wheeler could join them with a win in Game 5.

With a momentous 10-6 victory in NLCS Game 4, the Philadelphia Phillies moved within one win of the World Series. They will send their ace Zack Wheeler to the mound for Game 5 in hopes of securing the National League Pennant at home.

Wheeler was dominant in his first NLCS appearance, pitching seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. He earned the win that day, the first postseason victory of his career. That alone is a major achievement in and of itself. But Wheeler isn't done yet. If he is credited with the win again on Sunday afternoon, he will become just the third starting pitcher in Phillies history to earn two victories in the same League Championship Series. 

In 1983, Steve Carlton won both of his NLCS starts, the second of which sent Philadelphia to the World Series. He threw a combined 13.2 innings, striking out 13 and allowing only one run. 

A quarter of a century later, Cole Hamels won a NLCS starts of his own in 2008. His second victory also secured the Phillies a World Series berth. He went seven innings in both outings, giving up a total of three earned runs and punching out 13. He was named NLCS MVP.

Cole Hamels pitches for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2008 NLCS.

That's it. Those two franchise legends are the only pitchers to have won two NLCS starts for Philadelphia. On Sunday afternoon, Wheeler could join them – and he too could send the team to the World Series, cementing his place in Philadelphia Phillies history.

