Podcast: Rhys Hoskins' Bat has Reached the Earth's Core
Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver get together to discuss the Philadelphia Phillies' National League Division Series victory over the Atlanta Braves and the upcoming National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.
On Tuesday the Phillies will travel to San Diego to face the Padres with ace Zack Wheeler taking the mound at 8:03 p.m. EDT at Petco Park.
The Padres are one of only two NL West teams the Phillies have never faced in the postseason, having come up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1977, 1978, 1983, 2008 and 2009, the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and the Colorado Rockies in 2007 and 2009.
The Padres are likely to send a rotation of Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove and Mike Clevinger to the mound while the Phillies will oppose them with Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez and a Noah Syndergaard/Bailey Falter tandem.
