Podcast: It's Not a Coincidence the Phillies and Astros Made the World Series

Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver are joined by Inside the Astros own Kenny Van Doren to discuss the Philadelphia Phillies NLCS victory over the San Diego Padres and the upcoming World Series against the Houston Astros.

When Inside the Phillies launched in September 2021 and Inside the Astros launched in July 2022, it was improbable that two teams could possibly win their respective leagues, and yet here we are.

The Houston Astros will face off the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:03 p.m. on FOX.

The Astros look to shake off the dregs of their cheating scandal while the upstart Phillies aim to upset their juggernaut opponent, as they have throughout the whole postseason.

