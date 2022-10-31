Podcast: Citizens Bank Park Will Haunt the Astros in Game 3 on Halloween

Skip to main content

Podcast: Citizens Bank Park Will Haunt the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Halloween

The Inside the Phillies crew discusses the first two games of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

The Philadelphia Phillies head home to Citizens Bank Park in a tied World Series with the Houston Astros.

Philadelphia won Game 1 by a score of 6-5, and they felt fairly confident with their ace Zack Wheeler on the mound in Game 2. Unfortunately, Wheeler struggled just as Game 1's starter Aaron Nola did.

The Phillies were unable to complete a comeback and lost 5-2. Luckily, they now head back to Citizens Bank Park, where a scarily loud crowd awaits them, preparing to haunt the Astros on Halloween night.

Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Leo Morgenstern, and Kade Kistner discussed the first two games of the 2022 World Series, what went right and what went wrong for the Phillies, Framber Valdez's sticky situation, and what to expect in Games 3, 4, 5 in Philadelphia on the latest Inside the Phillies podcast.

Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts!

