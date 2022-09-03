McGarry Sparkles in Relief Debut

The Philadelphia Phillies aren't ruling anything out as they attempt to scratch and claw their way to their first postseason berth in over a decade. Thus, when they asked Griff McGarry to appear out of the Reading bullpen on Friday, it led to some confusion among the fanbase.

But, of course, McGarry shined in the role, blanking a talented Yard Goats lineup across two innings of hitless work.

McGarry's situation will be one to monitor in the coming weeks. All of Francisco Morales, Mark Appel, and Erik Miller have scuffled lately. To make matters worse, the Phillies have seen a rash of starting pitching injuries over that same span.

Should the Phillies feel the need for an extra bullpen boost, or perhaps even an extra starter, McGarry's name is likely very high on the 'next up' list.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Another Day, Another Multi-Hit Effort for Dalton Guthrie

The man is a machine! Dalton Guthrie flashed his ever-impressive contact tool once again on Friday night, slapping two doubles in a two-hit effort.

The 26-year-old utilityman is near to cresting the .300 mark on the season, and boasts an .830 OPS, which is just five points below lefty masher Darick Hall's Triple-A season OPS.

Guthrie is no star by any means, but he has proven he has what it takes to at least attempt a major league promotion. He would excel in a bench role, as he plays all over the diamond and provides versatility on all fronts.

The Phillies would do well to add him to the 40-man roster prior to this winter, in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.

Double-A: When He's Hot He's Scorching, Rojas Tacks Two More Doubles

Johan Rojas has officially re-lit the match that he struck when he first arrived in Reading, doubling twice on Friday in Reading's trouncing of Hartford. The 22-year-old is on a tear, hitting .385 over his last 14 games played, and riding a six-game hit streak.

The dynamic prospect has raised his average all the way back up to a solid .271, and is sporting a respectable .744 OPS. It is truly encouraging to see him thrive like this, and it gives one some perspective of just how much potential the youngster holds.

High-A: Two More Hits for the Big Baron, but They Fall on Deaf Ears

Baron Radcliff, who obliterated any and every baseball he saw in the month of August, is off to a solid start to the month of September. He logged two hits on Friday, but both were in vain as the BlueClaws failed to top the Renegades once again.

Radcliff now sports an .800 OPS on the dot, and is surely a candidate to start the season in Reading next year. That will be a sight to behold, as Reading is known as a notorious hitters park, and Radcliff can really blister the ball.

Single-A: PPD (Wrapped up Suspended Game from Sep 1)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Norfolk Tides: L 5-3

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-3, RBI, 2 BB, K

INF Will Toffey - 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Hartford Yard Goats: W 11-2

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 2-for-4, R, K

RHP Andrew Baker - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 3-2

LHP Jordi Martinez - 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: PPD

