Mick Abel Fans Five in Season Farewell

After he was a late scratch in Friday's contest, Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Darick Hall was back with Lehigh Valley on Saturday. There was some speculation abound that perhaps the 27-year-old might be making his way back to the big club.

Instead, it was revealed that Hall was dealing with a minor shoulder injury, but that didn't stop him from logging two hits for the IronPigs on Saturday night.

With the Phillies' lineup growing thin due to the losses of Nick Castellanos and Edmundo Sosa, as well as the cratering production of some of their bigger bats, it would make all the sense in the world for the team to give Hall another shot at some point in the very near future.

In what was likely his final outing of the season, Mick Abel spun a solid 4.1 innings of three-run baseball for Reading. He walked three, and struck out five batters in the process.

For all of the hubbub surrounding Andrew Painter this season, it feels as though Abel's season passed under-the-radar. The 21-year-old managed a solid 3.90 ERA across two levels, totaling a strong 108.1 innings with 130 strikeouts.

The tandem had a remarkable season, combining to form one of the most talented duos the Phillies farm system has ever seen. It certainly isn't farfetched to say that the couple could each help the major league club at some point in 2023.

Minor League Scoreboard:

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: W 4-3

C Rafael Marchan - 2-for-4, HR, 2B, R, RBI

LHP Cristopher Sanchez - 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Reading Fightin' Phils vs. Altoona Curve: L 6-1

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-3, R, K

RHP Andrew Baker - 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

