Hall Goes Yard for Fourth Time in Three Days

Triple-A: If Darick Hall has proven anything this season, it is that he is ready for a full shot at the big leagues.

In the past, there were concerns he wasn't going to make enough contact, or that his trouble facing lefties would stifle his chances at the big league level. Hall has put those fears to rest in 2022 with a massive showing, and has substantiated his claim as a major league quality player.

Across both Triple-A and the big leagues this season, Hall has smashed 35 home runs, slugging at a .540+ clip over 128 appearances. The Phillies were able to set him up for success situationally at the MLB level, and the slugger came through in a big way. His numbers reflect just that.

Long Ball Hall smashed his fourth home run in three days for Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. The tank shot served as the exclamation point on the proverbial sign the slugger carried while he trotted the basepaths that read, "Call me up!"

Thus, it is only a matter of time before the lefty power bat makes his way to the majors once again this season. Donny Sands, who was called up in Hall's stead, hasn't seen in-game action since Sept. 3.

Double-A: Speaking of contact concerns, Carlos De La Cruz is another Phillies prospect who has emerged from thin air this season. After years of worries about holes in his swing, the 22-year-old outfielder has suddenly put it all together, seemingly out of nowhere.

What began as an abnormally strong July carried over into a promotion to Reading. Then came a strong August, and now, an even stronger September. Whatever the young, six-foot-eight slugger is doing, he should keep doing it.

De La Cruz notched two more hits in Wednesday night's game against the Curve, rounding his monthly totals to a fabulous .295/.360/.545 slash. On the season, he's managed a total breakout with an impressive .275/.338/.490 line, alongside 17 home runs.

Strikeouts remain a big concern for the big-bodied outfielder, but when he's hitting the way he is, it's hard to complain.

Scoreboards:

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: L 10-3

RHP Vinny Nittoli - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

INF Yairo Munoz - 2-for-4, 3B, BB, K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Altoona Curve: L 8-0

RHP Andrew Baker - 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 1-for-4, K

