Phillies Slugger Hall Smokes Third Homer in Two Games for IronPigs

The end of the minor league season is nigh. Single and High-A have both closed up shop, while Double-A and Triple-A still have some weeks to go. This means that minor league recaps will look a little bit different from here on out. Nevertheless, let's summarize yesterday's action:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: Long Ball Hall's Homer Extends Rabid Hot Streak

It feels like another call-up for Darick Hall is inevitable. The lefty slugger has been playing out of his mind this past week, posting 11 hits in his last 27 at-bats including four homers and three doubles.

Initially, the 27-year-old had struggled upon being sent down, but that cold streak is long gone. Hall is hitting .316/.381/.737 with Lehigh Valley in the month of September, and with Donny Sands meandering on the bench in the majors, it sure feels like Hall may be of more use to the big league club down the stretch.

P.S. - The IronPigs single-season home run record belongs to Rhys Hoskins with 29. Hall has a solid chance at meeting, or even breaking that total at this pace. Could be fun to watch should he not get the call back to the bigs!

Double-A: An Intriguing Lefty States His Case in Pitching Depth Conversations

It's been an up-and-down season for Ethan Lindow, but reports on the young southpaw have been promising.

After he began the year working out of the bullpen with Jersey Shore, Lindow re-transitioned to the rotation late May, and looked all the better for it. He struggled at first, but then posted a strong span of 12 starts allowing three runs or less, including a stretch of four straight quality starts.

The 23-year-old has apparently seen a bump in stuff, as well as a slight velocity spike, and could be one to watch going forward. Overall on the season, he's managed a 3.64 ERA across two levels, and has worked his way through 113.2 frames, striking out 97 in the process.

Scoreboards:

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: L 5-3

RHP Noah Skirrow - 5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 6 K

LHP Erik Miller - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Reading Phillies vs. Altoona Curve: L 9-4

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, K

OF Ethan Wilson - 2-for-3, 2B, R

