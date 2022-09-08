Phillies Top Prospect McGarry Logs Triple-A Debut

The Philadelphia Phillies made their feelings clear when they aggressively promoted Griff McGarry to Triple-A Lehigh Valley this week: the 23-year-old right hander is probably going to pitch at the Major League level at some point this season.

Armed with some of the nastiest pure stuff in the game, McGarry has had an outstanding season across three levels in 2022. Unfortunately, the young right-hander stumbled in his debut on Wednesday, allowing three runs across two innings.

Stuff-wise, McGarry looked great, but the debut jitters seemed to get the best of him at times. His command was sporadic, as he walked two batters, allowed three hits, and hung this breaking ball to Red Sox standout Bobby Dalbec:

Still, this debut is just another stepping stone in McGarry's ascent to the big leagues. It will be fascinating to see how he bounces back, and how the Phillies proceed with him as September draws on.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Skirrow Spins Impressive Scoreless Triple-A Debut

The Phillies found a diamond in the rough when they signed Noah Skirrow as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 MLB Draft.

The young right-hander out of Liberty was one of the highest ranked prospects to go unselected following the draft, he was immediately acknowledged as a piece of starting pitching depth that could move quickly through the Phillies system.

Move quickly he has, and in just two minor league seasons Skirrow has found himself a home in Lehigh Valley's rotation, tossing a scoreless Triple-A debut on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old lasted six strong innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, striking out four. He out-dueled former-Phillie, Connor Seabold, who also lasted six innings, allowing one run in the process.

Skirrow has had a strong season. While he's proven a bit too hittable at times, he's fanned 119 batters in 104.2 frames this season, and has walked just 34 hitters in the process, good for a 3.5 K/BB. His control is a standout part of his game.

Skirrow has proven he can tango at the highest level of the minors, and thus focus his efforts toward helping the major league club. He likely profiles more as a fifth or sixth starter, or perhaps as long relief, but every organization needs as much depth as it can muster.

Double-A: Another Very Big Day for a Very Big Man

Carlos De La Cruz continues to defy projections, and is popping eyes all over the Phillies organization.

It was always thought that the six-foot-eight goliath of a man would never hit enough for his size to play to his favor, but all he has done since joining Reading has been tear the cover off of the baseball. He logged four hits in Reading's double-header on Wednesday, including a monster home run to dead center field.

What was once a fine season has morphed into a great one, and De La Cruz is slashing .276/.342/.486 with 16 home runs across two levels in 2022. More impressively, in 28 games with Reading, the 22-year-old is mashing a .294/.336/.532 slash.

Staying healthy has always been a bit of a concern for the young outfielder, but with a mostly-injury-free 2022, De La Cruz has turned in a career-altering season. This kind of year will get some chatter started in prospect ranking conversations.

High-A: The Return of Hao-Yu Lee Yields Three Hits

After a week of baseball-less action for one of the Phillies newest top prospects, Hao-Yu Lee returned on Wednesday to the tune of three hits, including an RBI triple.

Going forward, whatever the Phillies get from Lee this season is just icing on the cake. After he played just nine rookie league games in 2021, the 19-year-old has taken the Phillies organization by storm, and has flourished in his first full season of affiliated ball.

His hit tool speaks for itself, and his power surprised many this season. Combine those attributes with his mature approach at the plate, and the Phillies have found themselves a pretty complete hitter in the young man.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up positionally. Many scouts believe he'll play a slightly above-average second base, and that seems to be where he profiles most logically.

Single-A: Phillies Fourth Rounder Continues to Work it Out

It's been slow goings out of the gate for Phillies' fourth rounder Alex McFarlane. While the team has yet to have an opportunity to really experiment with his arsenal, early returns have yet to match what the Phillies had projected him for.

Still, the 21-year-old out of Miami has flashed some staggering stuff. McFarlane's fastball has topped out in the 98-99 range, and he still touts three pitch shapes that are considered plus at the very least. The problem is, he doesn't quite know how to command them yet.

He tossed three innings on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out three.

The Phillies likely have a specific plan they'll work him through in the offseason, and will surely add and subtract to his pitch mix as they see fit. The cutter has become a recent fascination within the Phillies organization, perhaps McFarlane begins to develop one? It would certainly suit his arsenal well.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: L 3-1

1B Darick Hall - 2-for-4, 2B, K

RHP Chris Devenski - 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats: W 4-0, W 11-10

OF Johan Rojas - 2-for-5, 3 R

RHP Andrew Baker - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: W 4-0, L 3-1

RHP Carlo Reyes - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

RHP Victor Vargas - 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Bradenton Marauders: L 4-0

RHP Jack Dallas - 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

RHP Konnor Ash - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!