Phillies' Abel Dazzles in Five Shutout Innings

Weekends in Reading are pretty exciting these days, as the 'Pain and Abel' duo take to the bump on consecutive days, alongside talented counterpart Griff McGarry, as the three of them post some impressive pitching lines.

This weekend was no different, as the trio rounded out with Mick Abel on Sunday, who tossed five one-hit innings, striking out eight while walking three.

All told, the trio of prospects combined for 13 scoreless innings this weekend, with Painter allowing a single run, alongside 21 strikeouts. One would be hard pressed to find a better pitching trio in the entirety of the minor leagues, but to have all of your top pitching prospects pitching at the same level on consecutive days? That's something special.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Dalton Guthrie Finally Gets the Call

After six long years in the Phillies system, Dalton Guthrie is finally getting his shot at the majors.

The utilityman has been outstanding for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs this season, and has taken a major leap over the last two years. A .302/.363/.476 slash line tells you all you need to know: the guy can hit.

Guthrie can swipe a bag here and there too. He has 21 steals at Triple-A this season, and has struck out just 73 times in 92 contests.

All told, it feels like Guthrie was forcing his way onto the 40-man roster in the offseason either way. It's unfortunate that an untimely injury for Nick Castellanos is what gave way to the former sixth rounder's long-awaited debut, but it once again showcases how the Phillies, who have been ravaged by injuries this season, boasted significantly more depth this season than in years past.

Double-A: Phillies Designate a Former Top Prospect For Assignment

Luis Garcia, who topped out as high as a top-five prospect in the Phillies' system, was designated for assignment by the club on Sunday to make room on the 40-man roster for utilityman Dalton Guthrie.

The reports on Garcia were very rough. The switch-hitting shortstop was ravaged by injury this season, and simply hasn't been posting the results the Phillies had expected of him.

He did well to add strength, and his glove is still top notch, but swing-and-miss concerns combined with power trouble typically does not bode well for a prospect's future.

Still, at just 21-years-old, some team is bound to take a shot on him.

High-A: Pipkin Twirls Best Start of the Year with Five Scoreless

It's been a hard year for Dominic Pipkin, who is in the midst of his second straight year with Jersey Shore.

The 22-year-old has really struggled with his command, posting 48 walks in 67.2 innings of work, while striking out just 59 batters.

Armed with a nasty slider, many believe that the former ninth rounder may be better suited as a reliever long-term, which is where he began the season. He bumped back to the rotation in June, and has been mediocre in his role.

Still, he managed five innings of three-hit ball on Sunday, striking out three while walking a lone batter.

Single-A: A Rare Platinum Sombrero for Fergus

The Phillies' drafted Cade Fergus in the 13th round this season knowing full well what they were getting into.

He's got a dynamic toolset: blistering speed, some solid raw pop, and an excellent glove. However, he also has a tendency to attract some strikeouts, as showcased by his platinum sombrero effort on Sunday.

All told, Fergus has struck out a mountainous 49 times in 26 games this season. He's going to take some work.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Norfolk Tides: L 10-0

1B Darick Hall - 2-for-4

LHP Brian Marconi - 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0R, 1 BB, 1 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Hartford Yard Goats: L 4-2

RHP Andrew Schultz - 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

INF Wendell Rijo - 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: W 6-1

1B Rixon Wingrove - 2-for-3, 2 R, BB

LHP Keylan Killgore - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: L 12-7

OF Troy Schreffler - 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

OF Wilfredo Flores - 2-for-5, RBI, 2 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!