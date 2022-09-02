The Rookie League Phillies are Champions of the DSL

Your 2022 (DSL) Philadelphia Phillies are champions!

The Dominican Summer League squad took down their Rockies counterpart in a best-of-three series, claiming the final game by a score of 7-3.

Outfielder Raylin Heredia was easily the series MVP, and notched three hits including two doubles in Thursday's game, scoring two runs and driving in one. Outfielder Jorge Garcia also managed to score two runs, as well as driving in two of his own.

Right-hander Javier Fuenmayor pitched a strong 5.1 innings of scoreless ball, as Saul Teran notched the four out save to secure the Phillies victory.

It's a major accomplishment for the team, most of whom are in their first years of true professional ball. It's very likely fans will be seeing many of this particular team stateside next season.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Guthrie Mounts Massive Day, Notches Four Hits for IronPigs

With every day that passes, Dalton Guthrie is looking more and more like the real thing.

The utilityman is following up a career year with, well, another career year! He's hit .294 with the IronPigs this season, good for an .824 OPS, and has showcased a plus contact tool over the last year-and-a-half.

It will be fascinating to see if the Phillies add Guthrie to their 40-man roster prior to the Rule 5 Draft next winter. He has certainly done enough to warrant the consideration, and plays all around over the field. His storyline will be one to watch going forward.

Double-A: Rojas Starts September Right, Stays Blistering Hot

Johan Rojas is on fire. The top outfield posted a three-hit day on Thursday, including two doubles and a triple.

Rojas is now 15 for his last 40 (.375) and has significantly improved in terms of approach and swing decisions over the last month. The 22-year-old began his Reading career with a similar hot streak, but went ice cold after Double-A pitching seemed to adjust to him. It seems he's counter adjusted, and is seeing some impressive results.

He's ending the year exactly how one would hope.

High-A: Glogoski Spins Five Solid, but BlueClaws Fall Flat

New Zealander Kyle Glogoski spun five solid innings of one-run ball on Thursday, striking out nine in the process. He has had a solid season, posting a 3.10 ERA over 61 frames this season.

Injuries have gotten in the way, and he's pitching a bit below his skill level, but should he stay the course, Glogoski appears aimed for Reading next season.

Unfortunately, the BlueClaws offense mustered just four hits to back their starting pitcher up. Even the red-hot Baron Radcliff couldn't come to his aid, and Jersey Shore fell in 8-0 fashion.

Single-A: PPD

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Norfolk Tides: W 13-6

UTIL Scott Kingery - 3-for-4, HR, 4 R, 2 RBI, BB, K

INF Will Toffey - 2-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Hartford Yard Goats: L 3-4

OF Ethan Wilson - 1-fopr-3, R, BB

RHP Billy Sullivan - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: W 2-1

OF Baron Radcliff - 0-for-3, BB, 3 K

OF Jared Carr - 1-for-4, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: PPD

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!