Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look to Sweep Twins

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers have rallied from three runs down to win the first two of a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins. The Rangers won 9-7 on Saturday and a 6-5 comeback win Friday to open a 10-game homestand. Another victory Sunday completes the sweep.

Texas is 19-20 at home and 3-5 in July. The Rangers are third in the American League West and entered Sunday XX games back of the AL's final Wild Card spot.

Minnesota Twins (47-40) at Texas Rangers (39-43)

Sunday, July 10, 2022

1:35 PM CT

Glove Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.15)

MIN: RHP Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.50)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Minnesota Twins

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: News Talk 830 WCCO, KMNB 102.9 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh Smith (L)

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager (L)

4. CF Adolis Garcia

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L)

6. RF Kole Calhoun (L)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Play

Postgame Notes: Rangers in Position to Sweep Twins

Texas hits three homers and rallies from three runs down for the second straight game.

By Inside The Rangers Staff15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Long Balls Spark Rangers Comeback Over Twins

Marcus Semien's go-ahead triple in the eighth keyed another Texas rally.

By Art Garcia16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers In Position To Win Twins Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.

By Art Garcia20 hours ago
20 hours ago

7. DH Mitch Garver

8. LF Brad Miller (L)

9. C Meibrys Viloria (L)

-

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

1. 1B Arreaz (L)

2. SS Corea

3. DH Buxton

4. RF Kepler (L)

5. 2B Polanco (S)

6. LF Kirilloff (L)

7. CF Gordon (L)

8. 3B Miranda

9. C Jeffers

-

In the News

What do the Rangers do at catcher without Mitch Garver?

Rangers land the sixth prospect in MLB.com Top 100

Rangers top prospect Jack Leiter named to Futures Game

Rangers ‘stealth’ All-Star campaign for outfielder

Will the Rangers be in a playoff spot by end of July?

Will the Rangers buy at the trade deadline?

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush was placed on the 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers in Position to Sweep Twins

By Inside The Rangers Staff15 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Long Balls Spark Rangers Comeback Over Twins

By Art Garcia16 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers In Position To Win Twins Series

By Art Garcia20 hours ago
Jonah Heim
News

What Do Rangers Do at Catcher Without Garver?

By Art Garcia22 hours ago
Jun 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with outfielder Kole Calhoun (56) after hitting a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose Key Player to Surgery

By Art GarciaJul 9, 2022
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers 6, Twins 5

By Inside The Rangers StaffJul 9, 2022
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Rally Past Twins in Homestand Opener

By Art GarciaJul 8, 2022
Jon Gray
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Homestand with Twins

By Art GarciaJul 8, 2022