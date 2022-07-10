Pregame Notes: Rangers Look to Sweep Twins

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers have rallied from three runs down to win the first two of a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins. The Rangers won 9-7 on Saturday and a 6-5 comeback win Friday to open a 10-game homestand. Another victory Sunday completes the sweep.

Texas is 19-20 at home and 3-5 in July. The Rangers are third in the American League West and entered Sunday XX games back of the AL's final Wild Card spot.

Minnesota Twins (47-40) at Texas Rangers (39-43)

Sunday, July 10, 2022

1:35 PM CT

Glove Life Field | Arlington, TX

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.15)

MIN: RHP Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.50)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Minnesota Twins

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: News Talk 830 WCCO, KMNB 102.9 FM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh Smith (L)

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager (L)

4. CF Adolis Garcia

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L)

6. RF Kole Calhoun (L)

7. DH Mitch Garver

8. LF Brad Miller (L)

9. C Meibrys Viloria (L)

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

1. 1B Arreaz (L)

2. SS Corea

3. DH Buxton

4. RF Kepler (L)

5. 2B Polanco (S)

6. LF Kirilloff (L)

7. CF Gordon (L)

8. 3B Miranda

9. C Jeffers

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush was placed on the 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.