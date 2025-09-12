Jacob deGrom Leading Rangers Into Citi Field Where He Had Historic Success

Jacob deGrom of the @Rangers has a 2.12 ERA in 696.2 career IP at Citi Field and now makes his 1st start there since leaving the @Mets in 2022.



The only pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920) with a lower ERA at any park (min. 500 IP) is Sandy Koufax - 1.37 at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Ii0A3L6L67