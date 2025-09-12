Jacob deGrom Leading Rangers Into Citi Field Where He Had Historic Success
The Texas Rangers are making a legitimate late-season push for a playoff spot in the American League, currently riding a four-game winning streak and being victorious in five out of their last six contests.
They will be looking to keep the positive momentum going this weekend against a reeling New York Mets squad. The Mets enter this series on a six-game losing streak. They dropped the final two games of their series against the Cincinnati Reds before being swept in four games by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Things aren’t going to get any easier for New York when hosting the Rangers. That is because their former ace, Jacob deGrom, is making his highly anticipated return to Citi Field. He will be taking the mound in Game 1 on Friday night against rookie phenom Jonah Tong. The atmosphere is going to be electric, welcoming back a fan favorite with a highly-touted rookie facing him.
Texas may not have much data to work with when preparing to face Tong, who has drawn comparisons to Tim Lincecum for his uncanny mechanics and windup. But, they are almost certainly oozing confidence entering the contest. deGrom is going to be juiced up returning to a place where he has found historic levels of success pitching.
Jacob deGrom Is Historically Dominant at Citi Field
In his career, the two-time Cy Young Award winner has made 109 starts at Citi Field. He has thrown 696.2 innings with a 2.12 ERA and 899 strikeouts. deGrom has also generated a 0.914 WHIP, 11.6 K/9 and 5.55 K/BB ratios.
He is one of the most dominant performers at a single park in MLB history. As shared by OptaSTATS, there is only one pitcher in the live-ball era, starting in 1920, who has a lower ERA than him in a single place. That would be Sandy Koufax, who had a 1.37 ERA at Dodger Stadium.
deGrom was an all-time great when pitching with the Mets for nine seasons. He helped lead the team to plenty of success, and now he will be on the other end, trying to help the Rangers into the postseason at the expense of his old club. It will be interesting to see how he handles this on Friday night in what will be his first appearance back at Citi Field since 2022.
Texas is only two games behind the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, who are tied atop the American League West with a 79-68 record. New York is now only 1.5 games ahead of the Reds and San Francisco Giants, who own identical 74-72 records, for the final wild card spot in the National League. That sets the stage for a monumentally important weekend series.