Rangers Pitcher Jacob deGrom Becomes Fastest to Reach Incredible Milestone
With the Texas Rangers facing the Seattle Mariners in a pivotal game on Sunday, their star pitcher was able to accomplish a fantastic feat.
One of the main reasons for the success of the Rangers so far this season has been that their ace, Jacob deGrom, has been healthy and pitching well.
Injuries have certainly derailed the career of the former National League Cy Young, but he has finally been able to stay healthy for Texas this year, and they are seeing one of the best in the game.
In the second inning against Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford, deGrom was able to strike him out and became the fastest pitcher both in terms of games and innings pitched to reach the 1,800-strikeout mark.
This is an incredible accomplishment for deGrom, whose career will certainly come with some ‘what-if’. Before this campaign, he started in just nine games for the Rangers the previous two seasons.
Even going back to his time with the New York Mets, staying healthy has been an issue. Luckily for Texas, the star right-hander hasn’t missed a beat this year.
Before the start against Seattle on Sunday, deGrom has totaled a 10-3 record and 2.55 ERA.
With the 37-year-old becoming the fastest to 1,800 strikeouts, he has begun to solidify himself as one of the best strikeout pitchers of all time. Unfortunately, injuries forced him to miss a lot of time over the last several years. However, when he is healthy, he is proving to still be one of the best in the game.
