Rangers Surprise With Their First-Round MLB Draft Selection

For the second straight year, the Rangers select a Vanderbilt pitcher, though this one was a first-round pick last year for another team

The Texas Rangers selected pitcher Kumar Rocker in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Rocker, who was selected by the New York Mets in the first round of last year’s draft but did not sign, went No. 3 overall.

Rocker pitched in independent ball and threw about 30 innings before a shoulder injury put an end to his season.

This is the second year the Rangers have taken a former Vanderbilt pitcher in the first round. Last year the Rangers took Jack Leiter No. 2 overall.

The Rangers do not have a second- or third-round pick due to free-agent signings in the offseason.

The Texas Rangers have selected pitcher Cole Winn, infielder Josh Jung, infielder Davis Wendzel, infielder Justin Foscue and pitcher Jack Leiter in the first round in the last five drafts.

The Rangers continue to draft on Monday with Rounds 3-10, and on Tuesday with the rest of the 20-round draft.

The Rangers, who have lost four straight games, have the next three days off due to the All-Star Break. The exceptions are pitcher Martín Pérez and shortstop Corey Seager, who will head to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer and will participate in Monday’s home run derby.

After the break, the Rangers have a one-game road trip to Miami to face the Marlins at 12:10 p.m. central, followed by a 10-game west coast road trip in Oakland, Seattle and Los Angeles to close out the month of July.

