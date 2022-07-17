Skip to main content

Rangers Surprise With Their First-Round MLB Draft Selection

For the second straight year, the Rangers select a Vanderbilt pitcher, though this one was a first-round pick last year for another team

The Texas Rangers selected pitcher Kumar Rocker in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Rocker, who was selected by the New York Mets in the first round of last year’s draft but did not sign, went No. 3 overall.

Rocker pitched in independent ball and threw about 30 innings before a shoulder injury put an end to his season.

This is the second year the Rangers have taken a former Vanderbilt pitcher in the first round. Last year the Rangers took Jack Leiter No. 2 overall.

The Rangers do not have a second- or third-round pick due to free-agent signings in the offseason.

The Texas Rangers have selected pitcher Cole Winn, infielder Josh Jung, infielder Davis Wendzel, infielder Justin Foscue and pitcher Jack Leiter in the first round in the last five drafts.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Mariners 6, Rangers 2: Postgame Notes

Here are the postgame notes from the Texas Rangers' 6-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, the final game before the All-Star Break.

By Matthew Postins18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) turns a double play as Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides into second base in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Lose Mariners Finale Before All-Star Break

Glenn Otto pitches his best baseball since returning to the rotation, but the red-hot Mariners win their 14th straight

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jack Leiter
Play

Top Rangers Prospects Shine at MLB Futures Game

Top pitching prospect throws a scoreless inning while an outfielder has two hits and a stolen base.

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The Rangers continue to draft on Monday with Rounds 3-10, and on Tuesday with the rest of the 20-round draft.

The Rangers, who have lost four straight games, have the next three days off due to the All-Star Break. The exceptions are pitcher Martín Pérez and shortstop Corey Seager, who will head to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer and will participate in Monday’s home run derby.

After the break, the Rangers have a one-game road trip to Miami to face the Marlins at 12:10 p.m. central, followed by a 10-game west coast road trip in Oakland, Seattle and Los Angeles to close out the month of July.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Surprise With Their First-Round MLB Draft Selection

For the second straight year, the Rangers select a Vanderbilt pitcher, though this one was a first-round pick last year for another team

The Texas Rangers selected pitcher Kumar Rocker in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Rocker, who was selected by the New York Mets in the first round of last year’s draft but did not sign, went No. 3 overall.

Rocker pitched in independent ball and threw about 30 innings before a shoulder injury put an end to his season.

This is the second year the Rangers have taken a former Vanderbilt pitcher in the first round. Last year the Rangers took Jack Leiter No. 2 overall.

The Rangers do not have a second- or third-round pick due to free-agent signings in the offseason.

The Texas Rangers have selected pitcher Cole Winn, infielder Josh Jung, infielder Davis Wendzel, infielder Justin Foscue and pitcher Jack Leiter in the first round in the last five drafts.

The Rangers continue to draft on Monday with Rounds 3-10, and on Tuesday with the rest of the 20-round draft.

The Rangers, who have lost four straight games, have the next three days off due to the All-Star Break. The exceptions are pitcher Martín Pérez and shortstop Corey Seager, who will head to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer and will participate in Monday’s home run derby.

After the break, the Rangers have a one-game road trip to Miami to face the Marlins at 12:10 p.m. central, followed by a 10-game west coast road trip in Oakland, Seattle and Los Angeles to close out the month of July.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners 6, Rangers 2: Postgame Notes

By Matthew Postins18 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) turns a double play as Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides into second base in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose Mariners Finale Before All-Star Break

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Top Rangers Prospects Shine at MLB Futures Game

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Aug 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers Starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
News

Pregame Notes: MLB All-Star Break Looms as Rangers Host Mariners

By Bri Amaranthus9 hours ago
Sep 23, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jonathan Hernandez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Reliever Makes First Appearance Since 2020

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Aug 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels Globe Life Field.
News

Mariners 3, Rangers 2: Postgame Notes

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Jul 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Kole Calhoun (56) catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners right fielder Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Suffer Another One-Run Loss to Mariners

By Matthew PostinsJul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) stands in the on deck circle against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade for Nationals’ Juan Soto: How Could it Work?

By Matthew PostinsJul 16, 2022