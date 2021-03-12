MLB's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Keeps Opening Day On Track

MLB continues to have success keeping COVID-19 at bay ahead of Opening Day.

On Friday, Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Players Association (MLBPA) jointly announced the latest COVID-19 testing results conducted under MLB’s COVID-19 Health Monitoring & Testing Plan.

According to a press release, the independent Utah laboratory has reported 14,704 tests were conducted during the past week, with two new positive tests (both players); a 0.01% positive rate.

Since MLB began its monitoring testing, 43,928 tests have been conducted, with 12 total positive tests (nine players, three staff members) on nine different clubs; a 0.03% positive rate.

Including intake testing, MLB has had only a 0.05% positivity rate among 49,281 total tests, with 27 total positive tests (21 players, six staff members) on seventeen different clubs.

Since the beginning of testing this year, there have been no reported positive tests on the Texas Rangers.

COVID-19 knowledge and awareness, along with MLB's various policies, have the baseball season on the right track with Opening Day less than three weeks away. The increased distribution of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the country, along with proper social distancing and mask-wearing, have aided in bringing fans back into ballparks, which is something MLB only entertained during the National League Championship Series and World Series in 2020.

Earlier this week, the Rangers took heed of Texas governor Greg Abbott's executive orders to fully reopen the state by announcing a full capacity for their home opener on April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing in Texas, the decision hasn't been received very well by some people in the industry.

On the other hand, the Rangers have opened Glove Life Field to be a functioning COVID-19 vaccination site for residents of Arlington and Tarrant County.

2021 will be a different challenge for the Rangers and MLB with fans in the ballpark. Though vaccines continue to roll out, the pandemic is not over yet. Thankfully, the league is off to a great start.

