BREAKING: Rangers Will Open Globe Life Field at Full Capacity

The Texas Rangers will open Globe Life Field to their fans with a bang.

The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday their plans to open the 2021 regular season to a full 40,518 capacity for the two final exhibition games and their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

For the remainder of games in April, the attendance will be reduced. The Rangers plan to make certain locations of Globe Life Field “distanced seating” sections, which will allow for more space between occupied seats.

“The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” said Rangers President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman.

“We will require all those who enter Globe Life Field to wear a mask or face covering, and are working with Major League Baseball on some additional protocols required for player health and safety. We will continue to monitor developments and implement the necessary public health measures. We are excited that Rangers fans will finally be able to experience all that Globe Life Field has to offer.”

The following health and safety protocols were announced by the Rangers:

Masks will be required for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their seats. The mask mandate is included in all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

Globe Life Field will again be cashless, as it was for 2020 events. All tickets will be digital and only credit cards will be accepted at concession stands and retail locations.

Social distancing will be enforced in concession lines and retail locations.

No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

The Rangers played their 30 home games of the 2020 season without fans in attendance. A limited number of fans were permitted when Globe Life Field hosted last year's National League Championship Series and World Series.

Single game tickets for all March and April games, with the exception of the home opener, will go on sale on Monday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. CT at texasrangers.com or by calling 972RANGERS. The club will announce single game ticket information for the remainder of the regular season home schedule at a later date.

