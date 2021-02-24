Rangers' Globe Life Field Is COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, will host a COVID-19 vaccination site beginning on Friday.

The City of Arlington announced on Tuesday a COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center will open in Arlington this week.

The White House announced on February 10 that Arlington would be one of three cities in Texas to host a large-scale vaccination center for its residents.

At the site, both first-dose and second-dose COVID-19 vaccines will be available to people who are registered through the Tarrant County Public Health website and meet the current state priority vaccine eligibility requirements.

The site in Arlington will open on Friday, February 26 at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. After the first four weeks, the site will transition to AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The site will be open seven days a week and is expected to provide approximately 21,000 shots a week, mostly to people over the age of 65 or who have certain chronic health conditions that place them at higher risk.

“The City of Arlington greatly appreciates the additional state and federal support in our fight against the coronavirus, as well as the partnership with the Cowboys and Rangers to help us host this additional mass vaccination effort," Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said in a press release on Tuesday.

"This collaboration means that thousands more people in our community will be protected from the virus, further reducing the strain on our local hospitals and allowing for us to return to normalcy more quickly."

The Arlington Fire Department and American Medical Response, with collaboration from the Rangers and the Cowboys, have been working with state and federal partners to prepare Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium for the opening and operation of the mass vaccination site.

“The Texas Rangers are honored to work with the City of Arlington, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and FEMA in the utilization of Globe Life Field as a major COVID-19 vaccination site," said Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "We look forward to assisting thousands of individuals in getting vaccinated over the next several weeks."

