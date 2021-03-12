Rangers And Robot Umps? Inside MLB's Experimental Rules

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced several experimental playing rules at various levels of the minor leagues during the upcoming 2021 season.

In a press release, MLB stated:

Consistent with the preferences of our fans, the rule changes being tested are designed to increase action on the basepaths, create more balls in play, improve the pace and length of games, and reduce player injuries.

In all Low-A leagues, pitchers will be limited to a total of two “step offs” or “pickoffs” per plate appearance while there is at least one runner on base. In addition, the league’s automatic ball-strike system (ABS) will be used at some Low-A Southeast League games, which bring computer umpires — or "robo umps" — closer to the major leagues than ever before.

ABS has already been used in the independent Atlantic League and the Arizona Fall League, which received mixed reviews from players.

In Double-A, all four infielders must have both feet completely in front of the outer boundary of the infield dirt. Once MLB examines the preliminary results, they may require two infielders to be positioned entirely on each side of second base in the second half of the Double-A season.

In other words, MLB is taking concrete steps towards banning the shift.

Pull happy hitters have been victimized by the defensive shift as its grown in popularity in recent years. At first, the defensive shift terrorized left-handed power hitters, but teams have also been shifting in a similar fashion against right-handed pull hitters.

Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is a perfect example of a typical low-average, high-home run hitter, would benefit greatly from this rule if it were to ever be adopted in the major leagues.

Jul 27, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) plays in shallow right field on a defensive shift on Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Petco Park. Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

At the Triple-A level, the size of first, second and third base will be increased from 15 inches square to 18 inches square in an effort to reduce player injuries and collisions. The league also believes the increase in base size will have a "modest impact" on the success rate of stolen base attempts, along with an uptick in reaching base on groundballs and bunt attempts.

All High-A pitchers will be required to step off the rubber prior to throwing to any base, with the penalty of a balk in the event the pitcher fails to comply. MLB implemented a similar rule in the second half of the Atlantic League season in 2019, which resulted in a significant increase in stolen base attempts and an improved success rate after the rule was put in place.

“We are listening to our fans," said Michael Hill, MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations. "This effort is an important step towards bringing to life rules changes aimed at creating more action and improving the pace of play.”

READ MORE: 'Danger Theory': How Rangers Plan To Produce Run The Modern Way

READ MORE: Yankees Voice Trashes Texas Rangers Opening-Day Plan As 'Stupid'

READ MORE: Texas Rangers Will Open Globe Life Field at Full Capacity

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook