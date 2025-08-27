Texas Rangers Game Today (8/27/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of their three-game series on Wednesday at Globe Life Field. Nathan Eovaldi won’t be on the bump.
The American League Cy Young contender is likely out for the rest of the regular season due to a rotator cuff strain in his right arm, according to president of baseball operations Chris Young. As of Tuesday’s game, Eovaldi wasn’t on the injured list. An official transaction is likely coming before Wednesday’s game as Texas determine who will take his place in the rotation — at least for this turn.
This feels like the final straw for the Rangers, who have taken on a litany of injuries in the past 10 days, including losing second baseman Marcus Semien for likely the rest of the regular season after he suffered a fractured foot last week when he hit a foul ball off his foot. After the off day on Thursday, Texas will be in Sacramento for a three-game series with the Athletics.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels
Game Day: Wednesday, Aug. 27
Game Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels).
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); KLAA 830, KTMZ 1220 (Angels)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: LHP Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.05)
While Young said the team might explore external options, with only a day to prepare, the ball will go to Latz. He’s a top left-handed reliever but he’s started three games for Texas and has done solid work in those starts. Manager Bruce Bochy believes he has the goods to be a starter one day. This could be a full-time audition for the 29-year-old.
With Eovaldi out, this is a good chance to wrap his season. He was 11-3 with a 1.73 ERA in 22 starts this season. He had 129 strikeouts and 21 walks in 130 innings. He allowed batters to hit .194 against him and he had a 0.85 WHIP. Young did say that if the Rangers, somehow, made a deep postseason run that Eovaldi could be available. But that was more for context in terms of recovery.
Angels: RHP Jack Kochanowicz (3-10, 6.19)
The Angels scratched Tyler Anderson from his scheduled start after Tuesday's game and will start Kochanowicz, a third-round pick from 2019. It's been a rough season, his second in the Majors. In his last seven starts he is 0-2 with a 8.22 ERA, including 13 strikeouts and 19 walks in 30.2 innings. For his career he is 5-16 with a 5.36 ERA. The Rangers could get to him early and often offensively.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return Sept. 2): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that, at minimum, will require four to six weeks to heal.
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 2): Carter is likely to miss the rest of the season.
Cole Winn, P (15-day, right arm fatigue, placed on Aug. 20, eligible to return Sept. 4): Winn is expected to return when eligible.
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left wrist discomfort, placed on Aug. 18, eligible to return Aug. 28): He began a hitting progression on Sunday.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Aug. 27): Haggerty had left ankle issues a month ago. This issue appears to be related.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return): Martin suffered a setback during a live batting practice on Satudray and will be shut down for a few days.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.