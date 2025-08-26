Rangers Catcher Kyle Higashioka Awarded With Prestigious Players Trust Honor
After coming off of a hot streak filled with victory against the Cleveland Guardians last week, the Texas Rangers have now experienced a bit of a dip in performance. On Monday night, they faced the Los Angeles Angels for the start of a three-game set. Things weren't looking as bright for the Rangers this time around as they dropped the game 4-0.
Texas has continued sitting right in the middle of the American League West standings at No. 3 with an overall record of 66-67, far below the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Despite the hideous loss the franchise suffered on Monday, the team is in celebratory mode for one of their catchers who has received a monumental recognition.
Kyle Higashioka Named Most Valuable Philanthropist
Rangers' catcher Kyle Higashioka has now been recognized for his achievements beyond the field. Players Trust recently named him the fifth Most Valuable Philanthropist of 2025. Such an honor acknowledges players who have positively impacted the communities they are connected to. According to the Players Trust website, each individual who earns the award will receive a grant in his name to support the charity of his choice.
Receiving this honor is a true testament to Higashioka's character and his drive to lift others up. To support his passion, he will be receiving a $10,000 grant which will go toward his ongoing efforts with the Special Operations Warrier Foundation (SOWF).
"Kyle's unwavering commitment to supporting others, in particular our servicemen and women is deeply rooted in his own family's story of serving our country," said Players Trust Executive Director Amy Hever, per the press release. "His hard work and heartfelt dedication to this cause serve as a powerful example for all Players looking to give back. The Players Trust is proud to stand alongside him and help amplify his impact."
As stated in the press release, Higashioka has been deeply involved with SOWF throughout his career in the Major Leagues. Over the years, he has hosted SOWF families at home games and participated in auctions to support the cause. He has continuously expressed his appreciation for those who serve and has made it his mission to give back and support in any way that he can. Higashioka is undeniably well-deserving of this award, considering the time and effort he has put into the SOWF and the individuals who serve.