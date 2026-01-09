Texas Rangers Address Roster Questions Entering Spring Training

The Texas Rangers have been having an underrated offseason compared to other MLB franchises. Adding players through free agency and trades to bolster the roster, the Rangers look to reach the playoffs for the first time since their 2023 World Series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A few changes have been made thus far, the biggest being that outfielder Adolis Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim are no longer on the roster after getting non-tendered earlier this offseason. Garcia has signed a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, while Heim is still on the free agent market.

Texas also traded away All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets in exchange for veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who waived his no-trade clause to join the Rangers. It's moves like this to the lineup side that has the organization optimistic going into spring training.

Chris Young's Thoughts on the Roster

As reported by Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, Rangers general manager Chris Young feels pretty good with where the roster stands from the position player side of things heading into spring training, but their offseason moves aren't put to rest just yet.

McFarland also reported that Texas and Young are looking to improve some things on the pitching side of things, in both the rotation and the bullpen.

As it stands, FanGraphs projects the Rangers' starting rotation to consist of Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob Latz, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.

On the bullpen side of things, Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports indicates that newly signed relief pitcher Alexis Diaz is looking to return to the form he had when he was with the Cincinnati Reds. Wilson also reports that Texas is pleased with the progress Diaz has shown after a rough 2025 campaign.

#Rangers are encouraged by Alexis Diaz's progress this offseason and say he's hungry to return to the form he showed with Reds. If he's fixed, he could be emerge as the closer. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) January 9, 2026

In 2025, Diaz played with three teams, the Reds, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Atlanta Braves, and posted an 8.15 ERA in 18 games played, 17.2 innings pitched. However, the Rangers know what Diaz is capable of when he's healthy, possessing a career 3.38 ERA with 75 saves to his name.

Adding one more lights-out player to the bullpen could be the next move for the Rangers. Chris Martin is the veteran in the bullpen who could help the younger players, and even the players who have been in the league for some time, learn a thing or two.

With the lineup looking to stay healthy this season with additions such as Nimmo and catcher Danny Jansen in the lineup alongside Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford, Joc Pederson and more, Texas might be an under-valued team that could contend for a World Series championship in 2026.

