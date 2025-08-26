Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi's CY Young Chances Could Be Ruined Because Of One Stat
For the Texas Rangers, much of this season has left a lot to be desired. From the expectations of the fan base to the expectations within the clubhouse, the season has been riddled with disappointment. In a season that would be determined by the success of the pitching staff, the offense was the one that failed to reach expectations.
For Nathan Eovaldi, though, he is having the best season of his career. Tying, or beating every statistical mark of his career through the 14 seasons, WAR, ERA Plus, FIP, hits per nine, and strikeout to walk percentage. With still a month to go in the season.
So why is the Rangers ace not even being considered for CY Young contention despite having a better ERA than the other leading candidates?
Numbers Matter, Including Innings
The Rangers organization achieved its first World Series win two seasons ago, earning the long-awaited trophy from the historic Texas franchise. However, even after that, there is still one thing the Rangers are yet to do as a ballclub: have a CY Young Award winner.
In Eovaldi's best season, he has been halted from being in the conversation due to his number of innings pitched. After only a single appearance in June, when he pitched three innings, he is bouncing between qualified and unqualified. He is playing catch-up to satisfy the requirement.
While Eovaldi lacks the number of innings pitched, he's allowed the fewest earned runs of the other two in contention, allowing 25 this season to 44 from Crochet and 41 from Skubal; his ERA is over half a point lower as well. While the Raner's ace has the lowest strikeout percentage of the three, it isn't far behind, less than ten percent lower than his competition.
The problem doesn't lie with Eovaldi, who, despite 2025 being his age-35 season, seems to be continuing another stellar year, as has been the trend since joining the Rangers. The problem falls into the broader scope of the MLB's starting pitcher epidemic.
The average MLB pitcher throws 5.24 innings per start, with an average expectancy, at full health, to take the mound 32 times a season. Putting those numbers together, the expected number of innings pitched (5.24 x 32) is 172.92. To expect a pitcher, especially in the latter half of their career, to reach the inning count is a disservice to where the point of starting pitchers is in the league.
Skubal has only reached the number of qualified innings needed once; for Crochet, this is the first time of his career. Eovaldi, who has reached the mark three times and is 32 innings away from achieving that this season, shouldn't be punished for the state of baseball and the analytics that come into play. Allow teams to make their analytical decisions, and allow players to earn their awards, but to withhold one because of another is an oversight from the league.