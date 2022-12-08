Skip to main content

Jacob deGrom Impressed by 2021 Rangers Spending Spree

The Rangers' commitment to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last season didn't go unnoticed by Jacob deGrom.

Even though Jacob deGrom was with the New York Mets last offseason, he couldn’t help but see the amount of money the Texas Rangers spent on Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

deGrom said Thursday those moves in 2021 played a role joining the Rangers on a five-year, $185 million deal, with an option for a sixth year.

Rangers general manager Chris Young is trying to build a “world championship organization," and from deGrom’s perspective that started about a year ago. Seager and Semien were both at deGrom’s introductory press conference.

“That definitely played a big role,” deGrom said. “You know, they're signing great guys, great players, and it's gonna be an exciting team.”

The Rangers spent considerable money to solidify their middle infield for the next several years. Seagar signed a 10-year, $325 million contract -- the richest the Rangers have ever given -- to play shortstop. Semien inked a seven-year, $175 million deal and moved to second base full-time.

Both had solid seasons in 2022, but the team still finished with a losing season for the sixth straight year.

“I'm truly excited to take the field with those guys,” deGrom said. “They’re true professionals. I played against Seager for a while and getting to know Marcus and the guys who are here showing support today, it seems to be an awesome group, so can't wait to get things going.”

deGrom represents the biggest pitching move the Rangers made this offseason, and perhaps in franchise history. The Rangers also traded for Atlanta starter Jake Odorizzi and signed Los Angeles Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney.

But deGrom is the centerpiece of a starting rotation that will also welcome back Martín Pérez and Jon Gray.

deGrom has made 15 starts or fewer in each of the three seasons — 12 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, 15 in 2021 and 11 in 2022. He was still an All-Star in 2021. Elbow inflammation ended his 2021 shortly after the All-Star Break, while a stress reaction in his right scapula delayed his 2022 debut to August. He ended up going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA.

Before that deGrom was durable, winning two straight Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019. He led the National League in ERA at 1.70 in 2018 and led the NL in strikeouts with 2055 in 2019 and 104 in 2020. He was also the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year.

