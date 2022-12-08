Skip to main content

Jacob deGrom Goal for Rangers: 'World Series'

The two-time Cy Young winner is determined to take the Texas Rangers to new heights.

New Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom wasn't shy about his expectations in his first press conference since signing a free-agent contract last week.

The former New York Mets starter — considered the top free-agent pitcher on the market this offseason — is a two-time Cy Young winner who has battled injuries the past two seasons. However, he has the third-lowest ERA in Major League history for a qualifying starter.

The Rangers are hoping that even at 34, deGrom has the juice make the Rangers contenders next season.

“We are committed to be a world championship organization, and today is a big step forward toward that goal,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said.

As for deGrom, the Rangers had his interest from the start of free agency.

“I was really excited when I met with CY and [manager Bruce Bochy],” deGrom said. “Hearing the vision of what the Rangers wanted to do, meeting [owner Ray Davis] and bringing a World Series here, that’s the goal. They all have the same vision and it lined up with what I wanted to do to. They showed a ton of interest and I was interested in them.”

The press conference also include new Bochy, who said in San Diego earlier this week that the adding deGrom shows the Rangers “mean business.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers / Toronto Blue Jays / Cole Hamels
Play

Former Rangers Starter Wants to Pitch Again

The former World Series MVP pitched for the Rangers from 2015-18 before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) waves to the crowd while leaving the game during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Xander Bogaerts to Padres

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Lose Pitching Prospect to Rule V Draft

The Texas Rangers left a few Top 30 prospects exposed in the annual draft for players that haven't make it to the Majors yet.

By Matthew Postins

The Rangers signed deGrom on Friday to a five-year, $185 million deal, with a sixth-year option. deGrom will make $30 million in the first year of the deal.

deGrom represents the biggest pitching move the Rangers made this offseason. The Rangers also traded for Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and signed Los Angeles Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney.

But deGrom is the centerpiece of a starting rotation that will also welcome back Martín Pérez and Jon Gray.

deGrom has made 15 starts or fewer in each of the three seasons — 12 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, 15 in 2021 and 11 in 2022. He was still an All-Star in 2021. Elbow inflammation ended his 2021 shortly after the All-Star Break, while a stress reaction in his right scapula delayed his 2022 debut to August. He ended up going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA.

Before that, deGrom was durable, winning two straight Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019. He led the National League in ERA at 1.70 in 2018 and led the NL in strikeouts with 2055 in 2019 and 104 in 2020. He was also the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Jacob deGrom Goal for Rangers: 'World Series'

The two-time Cy Young winner is determined to take the Texas Rangers to new heights.

New Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom wasn't shy about his expectations in his first press conference since signing a free-agent contract last week.

The former New York Mets starter — considered the top free-agent pitcher on the market this offseason — is a two-time Cy Young winner who has battled injuries the past two seasons. However, he has the third-lowest ERA in Major League history for a qualifying starter.

The Rangers are hoping that even at 34, deGrom has the juice make the Rangers contenders next season.

“We are committed to be a world championship organization, and today is a big step forward toward that goal,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said.

As for deGrom, the Rangers had his interest from the start of free agency.

“I was really excited when I met with CY and [manager Bruce Bochy],” deGrom said. “Hearing the vision of what the Rangers wanted to do, meeting [owner Ray Davis] and bringing a World Series here, that’s the goal. They all have the same vision and it lined up with what I wanted to do to. They showed a ton of interest and I was interested in them.”

The press conference also include new Bochy, who said in San Diego earlier this week that the adding deGrom shows the Rangers “mean business.”

The Rangers signed deGrom on Friday to a five-year, $185 million deal, with a sixth-year option. deGrom will make $30 million in the first year of the deal.

deGrom represents the biggest pitching move the Rangers made this offseason. The Rangers also traded for Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and signed Los Angeles Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney.

But deGrom is the centerpiece of a starting rotation that will also welcome back Martín Pérez and Jon Gray.

deGrom has made 15 starts or fewer in each of the three seasons — 12 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, 15 in 2021 and 11 in 2022. He was still an All-Star in 2021. Elbow inflammation ended his 2021 shortly after the All-Star Break, while a stress reaction in his right scapula delayed his 2022 debut to August. He ended up going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA.

Before that, deGrom was durable, winning two straight Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019. He led the National League in ERA at 1.70 in 2018 and led the NL in strikeouts with 2055 in 2019 and 104 in 2020. He was also the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Texas Rangers / Toronto Blue Jays / Cole Hamels
News

Former Rangers Starter Wants to Pitch Again

By Matthew Postins
Oct 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) waves to the crowd while leaving the game during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Xander Bogaerts to Padres

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Lose Pitching Prospect to Rule V Draft

By Matthew Postins
Aug 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (right) tags out Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) as Haniger tries to score during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Target to Join Giants

By Matthew Postins
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Rise in MLB Draft Lottery

By Matthew Postins
Aug 24, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (28) throws in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Heaney Aims to Reach Potential

By Matthew Postins
Oct 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (28) throws to the plate in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers, Dodgers Starter Agree to Contract

By Matthew Postins
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport
News

Rangers Odds for First MLB Draft Lottery

By Matthew Postins