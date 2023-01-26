A recent report outlined why Rangers free-agent reliever Matt Moore probably hasn't signed a new contract yet.

Matt Moore doesn’t have a contract yet, and The Athletic wrote this week that the reason might be a contract given last month by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The report explained that in early December the Phillies signed left-handed reliever Matt Strahm to a two-year, $15 million deal. The deal splits his salary equally in 2023 and 2024 at $7.5 million.

Strahm pitched with the Boston Red Sox last year, where he went 4-4 with a 3.83 ERA. He’s pitched in 207 games and boasts a solid 3.81 career ERA. His strikeout rate of 26.9 percent was his best since 2018.

But was his 2022 worth a two-year, $15 million deal? That may be what is impacting a potential deal for Moore with the Rangers or with any other suitor. Per Spotrac.com, Strahm made $3 million with the Red Sox last season.

The Phillies paid him double that for each of the next two seasons.

“That deal destroyed the market,” an unnamed baseball executive told The Athletic.

This could also explain why Rangers general manager Chris Young told reporters in December that he saw a “strong market” for Moore’s services.

The Rangers signed Moore to a one-year, $2.5 million deal for 2022, one he clearly outperformed as one of the Rangers’ top left-handed relievers.

Moore was 5-2 with a 1.95 ERA in 63 appearances, with 14 holds and five saves in six opportunities. He struck out 83 and walked 38 and had an opponent batting average of .187.

As the season went on, Moore and Rangers Rookie of the Year Brock Burke formed a formidable 1-2 left-handed tandem out of the bullpen.

Now, if the Rangers want to find a way to lure Moore back, it’s likely going to cost them.

Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow by Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

