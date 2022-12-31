Texas Rangers 2023 Resolutions

With 2023 upon us, here are five resolutions for the Texas Rangers as they enter the new season.

The Texas Rangers are about to embark on a new year and new season. Here are five New Year’s Resolutions (or wishes, or hopes, whatever you want to call them) if the Rangers hope to be the contender they want to be in 2023.

Health for their Rotation

It’s paramount for this new starting rotation to remain healthy if the Rangers want to get the most out of it. All four of the starting pitchers acquired in free agency or trade — Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, Jake Odorizzi and Nathan Eovaldi — missed anywhere from one to two months to injury last season. So did holdover Jon Gray. Martín Pérez was the only one who made every start. Whether the Rangers go with a five-man or a six-man rotation, keeping this group on the mound is vital.

Prosperity for their Left Fielder

Right now, I think Bubba Thompson is the starting left fielder. But it’s two months before spring training and three months before the season opener. The Rangers still want to pursue a bat and a trade seems the most likely avenue now. Whether it’s Thompson, Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, a minor-league prospect or an outside hire, the Rangers have to get more out of the position. That doesn’t necessarily mean 20 home runs. Thompson’s speed and glove can be critical. And he batted nearly .270 last season. If Thompson emerged as a potential table-setter, it would be nearly as valuable.

Wealth for their First Baseman

Nathaniel Lowe is about to hit arbitration for the first time this offseason. The Rangers may not want to engage in an extension discussion with him now (there are several players under control that are hitting arbitration after next season, not the least of which is Adolis García). But if the Rangers wanted to extend Lowe into a three-year, team-friendly deal, no one should be opposed (except maybe Lowe’s agent). Lowe has improved each of the last two seasons at the plate and the defense is coming along. Either way, Lowe deserves to be paid for his improvement.

Improvement for their Catcher(s)

Jonah Heim would love to do what Lowe did last season — take a jump. In truth, Heim did take a jump last season. He had the best numbers of his career — .227 average, 16 home runs and 48 RBI. In 2023, the Rangers would love to see Heim take another step — boost the average, boost the home runs and RBI. He’s already a capable receiver. Same holds for Sam Huff, who didn’t get much playing time last season as Heim’s backup. It’s time for the Rangers’ top catching prospect to take hold of the backup role, as he’s not ready to overtake Heim.

Continuity at Closer

The Rangers have three closer candidates — José Leclerc, Jonathan Hernández and Joe Barlow. All three did the job at various points last season. Leclerc and Hernández should be stronger physically now that they have more distance from their respective Tommy John surgeries. Barlow has to find a way overcome what were consistent blister problems a season ago. Whoever wins the job, they need to go WIN it, without question, and then prove it in the regular season. Personally, I think Hernández has the best stuff of the three. But it’s about getting the job done.

