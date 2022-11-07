Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Sam Huff

The Texas Rangers' top-rated catching prospect is still trying to find his footing in a crowded situation behind the plate.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

C Sam Huff

Statistics for 2022: Huff batted .240/.303/.372/.675 in 44 games (29-for-121). He scored nine runs, had 45 total bases, hit four doubles and four home runs, while driving in 10 runs. He drew 11 walks and struck out 42 times. He stole one base. In the field, he played 29 games at catcher and six games at first base. He was charged with three errors, all at catcher.

Season Transactions: Huff bounced back and forth between Triple-A Round Rock and the Rangers all season. He made his first appearance with the Rangers on April 28 and was sent back to Round Rock on May 2. He was recalled on May 10 and sent back to Round rock on June 21. The Rangers recalled him on July 11 and sent him back on July 17. The Rangers called him up for the rest of the season on Sept. 5.

Season Summary: Huff has been considered the top prospect at catcher the past couple of seasons. The two-time organizational All-Star played 10 games with the Rangers in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, so 2022 represented a more normal season. But Huff never could quite stick in the Majors. He was called up after Mitch Garver’s injury, but Jonah Heim’s play kept Huff in a back-up role. The Rangers also flipped Meibrys Viloria into that spot, along with Kevin Plawecki late in the season. Huff wasn’t consistent enough at the plate to keep his spot, and the constant back-and-forth between Round Rock and Arlington didn’t help. He showed some versatility by playing at first base.

Contract Status: Huff isn’t eligible for arbitration until 2025.

What’s next: The catcher position looks a little log-jammed at the moment. The Rangers have Heim and Viloria under contract. Garver is eligible for arbitration. Plawecki is a free agent, but he’s a player the Rangers like and might try to sign on a veteran-minimum deal. Huff has the most flexibility. The Rangers still have the option to send him to Triple-A if he can’t win a Major League job. With what’s under contract, Huff will have to fight his way onto the Opening Day roster.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

