Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Nathaniel Lowe

Nathaniel Lowe showed improvement at the plate for the second straight season and was the Rangers' top overall hitter.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

1B Nathaniel Lowe

Statistics for 2022: Lowe batted .302/.359/.492/.850 in 157 games (179-for-593), with 74 runs, 292 total bases, 26 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 76 RBI. He walked 48 times and struck out 147 times. He stole two bases and was caught stealing twice. Lowe played 153 of his 157 games at first base and had a .993 fielding percentage. he was charged with nine errors.

Season Transactions: Lowe was on the Opening Day roster and played the entire season.

Season Summary: Lowe was twice named the Rangers Player of the Month, won his first Silver Slugger award and was named the Rangers Player of the Year by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. He became the first Rangers hitter in a half-dozen years to hit better than .300 for the season. He set career highs in practically every major offensive category. Among AL hitters he was in the top 10 in hits, batting average, slugging percentage, on-base plus slugging and total bases. He even improved his fielding percentage by .002 points from 2021. The left-handed hitter had the season everyone has been waiting for. After the All-Star break, there might not have been a better first baseman in the AL, honestly. Not bad for a left-handed hitting first baseman from the same alma mater as Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro (Mississippi State).

Contract Status: Lowe is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason.

What’s next: Lowe is about to get paid in arbitration, and it could be a significant jump. MLBTradeRumors.com estimates he could make more than $4 million. This marked his second straight season of improvement, and while he’ll be hard-pressed to improve on last year’s batting average, he’ll benefit from the elimination of the shift. Lowe is on rock solid ground heading into 2023, as there are no questions anymore about his long-term role in Arlington.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

