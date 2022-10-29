Tony Beasley was the only other person interviewed for the Texas manager job that went to Bruce Bochy.

Texas Rangers coach Tony Beasley is ready to get back to work in 2023.

Beasley confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that he would return as a member of new manager Bruce Bochy’s staff. Rangers general manager Chris Young previously said “yes” when he was asked if the rest of the Rangers coaching staff would return next season.

Young didn’t name names at the time, but Beasley is part of a group that includes bench coach and offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker, hitting coach Tim Hyers, assistant hitting coach Seth Conner, field coordinator Corey Ragsdale, bullpen coach Brett Hayes, catching coach Bobby Wilson, bullpen catcher Pat Cantwell and bullpen catcher Josh Frasier. All were offered the chance to return in 2023, pending the hiring of the new manager.

Bochy could decide to make changes to their roles or they could decide to move on. But Beasley will be back in some capacity in 2023.

And he told the Morning News he understands why the Rangers went with Bochy, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series titles.

“This is probably what we needed,” Beasley said. “I say that reluctantly, but honestly. How could I be upset with it? He (Young) made a good choice. Bochy can help (Young) him more in that role than I can. If you hire me, it’s not necessarily a win-now move; you are looking to grow. Bruce Bochy didn’t come out of retirement to lose. That gets through to people.”

Beasley was 17-31 as the Rangers’ interim manager. He took over for Chris Woodward after he was fired in mid-August. Beasley was the only other person interviewed for the job, which came two days after the season ended. The Morning News reported the interview, with Young and team executives, lasted six hours. Bochy’s initial discussions with Young lasted seven hours.

Beasley joined the Rangers as part of Jeff Banister’s staff in 2015. He stayed on under Woodward and will now work for Bochy. He is one of the most respected voices in the Rangers clubhouse, both for his coaching and his fight against cancer. Earlier this year Beasley cleared the four-year mark being cancer-free. A couple of days later, pitcher Martín Pérez dedicated his complete-game shutout over the Houston Astros to Beasley and gave him the game ball.

The Rangers’ only coaching opening is for pitching coach, and Young said he and Bochy, along with the team’s baseball department, are working through their options.

The Rangers parted ways with co-pitching coach Doug Mathis shortly after the season. They offered the other co-pitching coach, Brendan Sagara, another position in the organization.

Bochy has a record of 2,003-2,029 with the San Diego Padres (1995-2006) and Giants (2007-19). He was the National League Manager of the Year in 1996.

He had his most significant success with the Giants, leading the team to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 title came at the expense of the Rangers, who were making their first World Series appearance.

After stepping aside as manager of the Giants, he remained with the organization as a special advisor and became the manager of the French national team.

