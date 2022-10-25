Rangers Start Search for Pitching Coach

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young clarified whether the remainder of the coaching staff would return.

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young offered some clarity on the team’s coaching situation during new manager Bruce Bochy’s press conference on Monday.

The first big decision the Rangers have to make, now that Bochy is hired, is to find a new pitching coach. It sounds like Young is leaning toward moving away from the co-pitching coach model the Rangers had until the end of this season.

“I think we'll probably lean towards a head pitching coach, potentially consider an assistant pitching coach, but likely go with pitching coach in charge,” Young said.

He also said the Rangers have a list of candidates that he, Bochy and the front-office staff will be working through in the coming weeks.

The Rangers parted ways with co-pitching coach Doug Mathis shortly after the season. They offered the other co-pitching coach, Brendan Sagara, another position in the organization. Texas also offered first-base coach Josh Johnson an unspecified on-field minor league player development position.

As for the rest of the staff, the Rangers announced in October they were inviting back the remainder of the staff, pending the managerial search. Young on Monday was asked directly if the rest of the staff would return in 2023 and he said, “Yes.”

The rest of the staff includes bench coach and offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker, hitting coach Tim Hyers, assistant hitting coach Seth Conner, field coordinator Corey Ragsdale, bullpen coach Brett Hayes, catching coach Bobby Wilson, bullpen catcher Pat Cantwell and bullpen catcher Josh Frasier. Their roles could change, however.

So, it appears Bochy inherits a staff largely intact after the firings of manager Chris Woodward and president of baseball operations Jon Daniels within 48 hours of each other in mid-August.

The Rangers aren't clear on interim manager Tony Beasley, who took over after Woodward’s dismissal. Beasley had been the third-base coach since he joined the organization in 2015. It’s possible he could return in that role, or another role, in 2023.

Beasley went 17-31 as Rangers interim manager and was the only other person interviewed for the managerial job. That interview took place two days after the end of the regular season.

Bochy agreed to a three-year contract with the Rangers on Friday. He is the 20th full-time Rangers manager, but the first to come to the Texas having previously led a team to a World Series title.

Bochy has a record of 2,003-2,029 with the San Diego Padres (1995-2006) and San Francisco Giants (2007-19). He was the National League Manager of the Year in 1996.

He had his most significant success with the Giants, leading the team to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 title came at the expense of the Rangers, who were making their first World Series appearance.

