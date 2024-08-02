Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox: Preview, How To Watch, Matchups

The Texas Rangers start an important six-game homestand Friday against the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

Stefan Stevenson

Sep 20, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is forced out at second by Boston Red Sox shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela (43) during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 20, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is forced out at second by Boston Red Sox shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela (43) during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have 53 games remaining to earn a chance to defend their 2023 World Series title.

The Rangers start a six-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros Friday night at Globe Life Field. They're coming off a 1-5 road trip after winning five consecutive games.

They trail the Astros and Seattle Mariners by 4.5 games in the American League West and eight games back in the AL Wild Card standings.

The three-game set against Houston starting Monday will be their final three games against the Astros. The teams have split their first 10 games, so the winner of the final series will have the season tiebreaker edge. The Rangers have seven games remaining against Seattle, which has a 1-5 edge in the season series. Texas will have to win six of the final seven against the Mariners to earn that series edge. Remember, the 2023 AL West title came down to tiebreakers between the Astros and Rangers.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox: Preview, How To Watch, Stream

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Friday’s Game

Time: 7:05 p.m.
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers: RHP José Ureña (3-5, 3.07) vs. RHP Kutter Crawford (6-8, 3.60)

Saturday’s Game

Time: 6:05 p.m.
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers : TBA vs. RHP Tanner Houck (8-7, 2.79)

Sunday's game

Time: 1:35 p.m.
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probably pitchers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (8-4, 3.38) vs. RHP Nick Pivetta (5-7, 4.47)

Series in August

Aug. 5-7: vs. Houston
Aug. 9-11: at New York Yankees
Aug. 12-14: at Boston
Aug. 15-18: vs. Minnesota
Aug. 19-21: vs. Pittsburgh
Aug. 23-25: at Cleveland
Aug. 27-29: at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: vs. Oakland

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News