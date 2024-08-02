Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox: Preview, How To Watch, Matchups
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have 53 games remaining to earn a chance to defend their 2023 World Series title.
The Rangers start a six-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros Friday night at Globe Life Field. They're coming off a 1-5 road trip after winning five consecutive games.
They trail the Astros and Seattle Mariners by 4.5 games in the American League West and eight games back in the AL Wild Card standings.
The three-game set against Houston starting Monday will be their final three games against the Astros. The teams have split their first 10 games, so the winner of the final series will have the season tiebreaker edge. The Rangers have seven games remaining against Seattle, which has a 1-5 edge in the season series. Texas will have to win six of the final seven against the Mariners to earn that series edge. Remember, the 2023 AL West title came down to tiebreakers between the Astros and Rangers.
Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox: Preview, How To Watch, Stream
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m.
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers: RHP José Ureña (3-5, 3.07) vs. RHP Kutter Crawford (6-8, 3.60)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 6:05 p.m.
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers : TBA vs. RHP Tanner Houck (8-7, 2.79)
Sunday's game
Time: 1:35 p.m.
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probably pitchers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (8-4, 3.38) vs. RHP Nick Pivetta (5-7, 4.47)
Series in August
Aug. 5-7: vs. Houston
Aug. 9-11: at New York Yankees
Aug. 12-14: at Boston
Aug. 15-18: vs. Minnesota
Aug. 19-21: vs. Pittsburgh
Aug. 23-25: at Cleveland
Aug. 27-29: at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: vs. Oakland
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.