Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers look like they’re in desperation mode as they return home to take on the New York Mets in a three-game series at Globe Life Field that starts on Monday.
The plane trip home from Seattle was likely an introspective one for the Rangers (33-38), who went into Seattle having won two out of three against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Texas lost all three to Seattle and fell 8.5 games back of the Mariners in the AL West.
The race isn’t over, but the same offensive issues that have dogged the Rangers for more than a month cropped up again in Seattle.
Texas could be getting a reinforcement in that area soon, as injured third baseman Josh Jung began an injury rehab assignment with the Round Rock Express on Sunday. He’s missed the past two months with a fractured wrist.
Plus, there’s a good chance pitcher Max Scherzer returns sometime this weekend. He threw a rehab game on Saturday for Round Rock, and assuming no setbacks, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy expects to see the Cy Young winner on the mound at Globe Life Field sometime this week.
The Mets (33-37) enter the week with a similar record to the Rangers and, while they are further behind in the NL East race, they are still a factor in the NL Wild Card race. The Mets, like the Rangers, have something to play for.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Monday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (2-2, 2.17)
New York Mets LHP David Peterson (2-0, 4.32)
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:15 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 2.86)
New York Mets: RHP Luis Severino (4-2, 3.12)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.19)
New York Mets: LHP Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.11)
Next Three Series
June 21-23: vs. Kansas City Royals
June 24-26: at Milwaukee Brewers
June 27-30: at Baltimore Orioles