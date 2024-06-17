Statement In Seattle! Mariners Sweep Texas Rangers, Take Commanding AL West Lead
Each time you think the Texas Rangers have it their low point of 2024, they seem to find a deeper hole.
The Seattle Mariners completed a three-game sweep with a dominating 5-0 win Sunday afternoon, increasing their American League West lead on the Rangers to 8.5 games.
Logan Gilbert held Texas to two hits and no walks and struck out nine over eight innings. The Rangers were held to a season-low two baserunners — Andrew Knizner's two-out single in the third and Nathaniel Lowe's two-out double in the fourth. That was it.
It's the fifth time the Rangers have been shut out in 2024 and the third time they've been swept. The Mariners have won five of the first six games between the teams, with seven remaining.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. AL West Standings Situation
The Mariners increased their AL West lead to an MLB-high 8.5 games. That's Seattle's largest division lead since 2001. The Houston Astros are only a half-game back of the Rangers, who are a season-low five games below .500.
2. Dunning Decent, Bullpen Falters
Again, Dane Dunning was decent in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts, including five consecutive strikeouts between the second and third innings. Dunning has allowed 11 runs on 12 hits and seven walks in his past three appearances.
Jacob Latz pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, but Jose Leclerc allowed a seventh-inning homer to Tyler Locklear, and Cole Winn called up before the game, allowed two runs in the eighth after a two-out hit-by-pitch, a walk, an RBI single, and a run-scoring wild pitch. The Mariners twice scored on wild pitches.
3. Up Next
The Rangers open a three-game series with the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. Monday. Right-hander on Gray (2-2, 2.17) faces Mets left-hander David Peterson (2-0, 4.32).
