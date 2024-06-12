Max Scherzer 'Really Encouraged,' Could Rejoin Texas Rangers Rotation Next Week
LOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer could rejoin the Texas Rangers rotation as early as next week if his next rehab start goes as planned.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Scherzer could be ready to come off the injured list if he can hit a 70- to 75-pitch threshold in his next rehab start on Friday. Scherzer looked very sharp in his first rehab outing for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. He held Oklahoma City scoreless on one hit over four innings (45 pitches). It was Scherzer's first rehab start since April 24. His recovery from December back surgery, which forced him to miss all of spring training, was derailed by a nerve issue that started in his throwing hand and crept up his arm.
"He is really encouraged," Bochy said. "He feels great. He's looking forward to joining the team soon."
Bochy said Scherzer is throwing a bullpen session Wednesday and hopes to throw around 75 pitches in his second rehab start on Friday. Scherzer located well with all four of his pitches, Bochy said.
"It was really good. So we all feel good about his progress," he said. "Now, it's been a long road for Max and he had a pretty big hiccup there [in his recovery]. But I know he's excited about how it went."
Scherzer, 39, was a second rehab start away from joining the Rangers rotation in early May before the nerve issue first hit his right thumb.
"I executed pretty well," Scherzer told The Oklahoman after the rehab start. " I made some adjustments on some of the grips I have to account for this thumb injury I've had. Some of those adjustments worked, and I look forward to getting back out there again."
