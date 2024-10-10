There Was No Nagging Injury Slowing Adolis García In 2024, According To Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON — Adolis García did not always look 100% healthy during the 2024 season.
After a fast start in April, the Texas Rangers right-fielder struggled mightily at the plate for most of the next three months and didn't snap out of it until August.
García finished with a career-low .224 batting average with 25 home runs, 27 doubles, and 85 RBI in 154 games, down significantly from his 2023 season in which he had 39 homers and 107 RBI in 148 games.
The club acknowledged García's left knee was bothering him towards the final week of the season, but Rangers president Chris Young said that overall, the 31-year-old slugger had a great season health-wise. Garcia's oblique injury that sidelined him for Game 5 of the World Series was not an issue, Young said.
"From a health standpoint, he had a really good year. At the end of the season, he felt a little bit of the knee issue, which was similar to, on a lesser scale, where it was last year when he missed some time," Young said. "But this is something he's going to manage moving forward. And I think this year, we did a great job of being able to manage that, and the staff did a great job of finding days to get him off his feet, and we'll continue to do it. Not just with the Adolis, but with all of our players. The workload management is an important aspect of their recovery and their ability to perform consistently."
At times earlier in the season, Garcia didn't always look healthy tracking fly balls. Each time, manager Bruce Bochy dismissed the notion that Garcia was dealing with an injury. And after Garcia's improvements at the plate in September, when he had six doubles, four homers, and 21 RBI, they're confident he'll be fine come the spring.
"I'm not too concerned about it moving forward, but it's not something that was there all season that he was dealing with," Young said.
