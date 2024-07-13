Victim Blaming Houston Astros Fans Continue To Nonsensically Boo Texas Rangers Slugger Adolis García
HOUSTON — Houston Astros fans are still proudly booing Adolis García.
And still, nine months later, it makes almost no sense.
Each time the Texas Rangers slugger stepped into the batter's box, the 39,666 fans in attendance Friday night at Minute Maid Park lustily booed him as if he was Kermit Washington, Sam Wyche, or Bud Adams (ask your parents, kids!)
Let's review: It's the eighth inning of Game 5 of the 2023 American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington between the Rangers and Astros. The series is tied 2-2, and Garcia's three-run homer off Justin Verlander gave Texas a 4-2 lead in the sixth.
In Garcia's next at-bat in the eighth, Astros reliever Bryan Abreu nailed Garcia with a first-pitch 99 mph fastball in the left shoulder.
Everyone in the building knew Abreu was throwing at Garcia. Why? Maybe the Astros didn't like the way Garcia celebrated his home run, which included spiking his bat into the ground after walking halfway to first base, admiring the moment. All of Garcia's reactions were right in front of and directed at his teammates in the Texas dugout. Nothing disrespectful transpired.
Abreu and Garcia were ejected, and Astros manager Dusty Baker was ejected for slinging his cap in disgust after a discussion with the umpiring crew. The six-man crew agreed that Abreu threw at Garcia with intent. MLB officials agreed, too, later suspending Abreu for two games and levying an undisclosed fine.
MLB officials “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety,” a league release said at the time.
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in the ninth to give the Astros the win and a 3-2 edge in the series headed back to Houston.
This is when the superfluous, nonsensical booing of Garcia began. Each time Garcia came to the plate in Game 6, Astros fans unleashed a torrent of boos seldom heard. As if Garcia was the villain in this Lone Star opera? No, not even close. He was the victim before he was the Astros' executioner. Through his first four at-bats in Game 6, the booing seemed to be in Garcia's head. He struck out four consecutive times, each at-bat bringing louder boos than the AB before. When he came to the plate with the bases loaded in the ninth and the Rangers leading 5-2, the boos were still coming.
Until the boos turned to gasps.
Garcia's grand slam put an exclamation point on the Rangers' 9-2 win to force a decisive Game 7. Garcia was 4 for 5 with two more homers and five RBI in the Rangers' 11-4 Game 7 win en route to their first World Series championship.
Garcia's first homer in Game 7 came against Hunter Brown.
In the fourth inning Friday night, Brown hit Garcia with a 1-0 fastball in the arm. There were no benches clearing or even words exchanged as Garcia took first base.
Astros fans, however, continued their nonsensical boos as if Garcia has done something untoward at some point.
I'm not oblivious to the history of booing at sporting events. It's not a bad thing, necessarily. I just prefer the boos to make a little sense.
Garcia was the victim of a dirty pitch and then he punished the Astros in the next two games. He says he's flattered by the boos, and he seems to enjoy the attention. But that doesn't mean it makes sense.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.