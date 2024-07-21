Boo Birds Visit Texas Rangers, Adolis García During Another Baltimore Butt-Kicking
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers heard some excessive booing for the first time in more than a season Saturday night at Globe Life Field.
It wasn't just because the Baltimore Orioles were authoring another beatdown of the Rangers, either. The first-place Orioles belted three more home runs in an 8-4 drubbing of the Rangers.
The boos came first on Ramón Urías's bloop single to shallow right field that dropped in front of Adolis García. To a good portion of the nearly 40,000 fans in attendance, the pop up appeared possible for the Garcia to run down.
In reality, it was a long way to run for Garcia, who was not charging hard, likely as a preventative measure to make sure the ball didn't skip past him with Cedric Mullins moving to third base on the play.
"He couldn't catch that, so he did right I thing," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "If you have a shot at it, you go for it. They placed it well and [the runner] was going to second base. It landed in a good spot for them."
The boos dissipated rather quickly but again flared when Daniel Robert threw three consecutive balls after going ahead 0-2 against Gunnar Henderson. Robert struck out Henderson swinging on the next pitch.
García has struggled at the plate for much of the season, especially after a solid April.
Since May 1, he's batting .170 with nine homers and 21 RBI in 64 games. He has 76 strikeouts and 21 walks in the span.
He's been moved from the cleanup spot to fifth spot in the order but it hasn't made a difference. In fact, Garcia is slumping more in July, batting .130 in 13 July games.
For the season, Garcia is batting .207 with 17 homers and 46 RBI.
