My Two Cents: Darn Right These AL East Games Mean a Lot More
TAMPA, Fla. — You don't get any bonus points or asterisks in the win column when you win a division game. Monday night's 16-1 win by the Tampa Bay Rays over American League East rival Boston just counts for one W.
But we also know better. They Rays' win also means a loss for the Red Sox, and in the bunched-up AL East — all five teams are separated by just 2.5 games — that does indeed matter. There's also the feel-good factor of smashing a hated rival, and burning up some of their bullpen — the Boston pen had to cover nearly six full innings — in the first game of a series.
And you know what also matters? Momentum.
This is a big week for the Rays, playing three games against the Red Sox through Wednesday and then four against another AL East rival — the New York Yankees, their landlord for the 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
After a 7-8 start to the season that included 2-1 series wins against three National League teams — the Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves — the Rays are getting their first taste of division play this week.
It's a good time to make a statement, and they certainly did that Monday night. They scored 14 runs in the first three innings — something they had never done in 28 years of baseball — in cruising to that 15-run spanking. That also tied a team record, which has only been done twice before.
It's good to throw the hammer down early. And now it's just a matter of keeping it up all week long.
"You want to win every game, but there was definitely a different energy in the clubhouse today, knowing it was a division game,'' said Tampa Bay pitcher Shane Baz, who threw six innings of one-run ball and had a career-high 11 strikeouts with no walks. "You treat every game super seriously, but to win this one like we did, I think it'll be good for us going forward.''
It was nice that the Rays roughed up Boston starter Tanner Houck, because he's been a thorn in their side recently. He faced Tampa Bay three times last year, and allowed only two runs over 16.2 innings. But he was bruised and bloodied Monday night, allowing a career-high 12 runs — 11 earned — while getting just seven outs. That was also the shortest start of his career.
For the Rays, their bats were crazy hot. All nine starters scored a run and had an RBI, which has only happened once before. Sixteen runs is one thing, and when you throw in Baz's brilliant performance on the mound, that's about as close to a perfect game as you can get.
Rays manager Kevin Cash will take it, that's for sure.
"We're excited to host Boston and want to get through this series. Any time you can win a series against Atlanta on the weekend and start the first game of this series like we did, you've got to feel good about yourselves.''
Baz and all the Rays starters got an extra day of rest when Joe Boyle was called up to pitch Sunday's game. All he did was throw five no-hit innings, allowing just two unearned runs. That's the real bonus of having so many quality arms in the organization. The Rays got a great start out of Boyle, and the five regular starters all got an extra day of rest.
Even in mid-April, that matters. Baz appreciated the extra day — but also marveled at how nasty Boyle was. (Boyle was sent back down Monday, but most certainly will be back in the big leagues at some point.)
"He was unbelievable. I saw it in spring. Expectations were high, and he exceeded them again,'' Baz said. "He's just a special arm. He's a donkey. He's going to be really good for a long time.
"It's nice to get an extra day, getting a little more rest and being ready to go the next day. I feel like the first few outings hit you a little harder. It's a long year, and we're just trying to pace ourselves a little. I like it here. I like throwing to Danny and Ben a lot. They are the ones that make me feel comfortable. Our game-planning is as good as anywhere, and they make me feel like I'm prepared for every outing.''
Baz, who has won both starts at Steinbrenner Field with 18 strikeouts and no walks, will likely be back on the mound on Saturday against the Yankees. With no days off until next Monday, that extra day should help everyone in the rotation.
Ryan Pepiot will get his fourth start on Tuesday night against the Red Sox, and Zack Littell will pitch Wednesday. That sets up Taj Bradley and Drew Rasmussen to pitch the first two games against New York on Thursday and Friday.
"It's a big week for us, with the Red Sox and Yankees here,'' Baz said. "You really couldn't ask for a better start to it, that's for sure.''
Now, just keep it up.
