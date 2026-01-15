Red Sox Latest Free Agent Splash Is Disastrous for Rays Chances To Compete

Despite having a few holes on their roster to still address, the Tampa Bay Rays look like they are done doing their heavy lifting for this offseason.

They added veteran Cedric Mullins to help stabilize the outfield, along with high-upside prospect Jacob Melton from the Houston Astros, in the three-team deal that saw second baseman Brandon Lowe traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In another trade with the Baltimore Orioles, right-handed starting pitcher Shane Baz was on the move for a haul of prospects. A long-term answer behind the plate was acquired in Caden Bodine, along with outfielder Slater de Brun as the headliners.

Alas, there are still some question marks in the lineup. An offense that was underwhelming in 2025 doesn’t project to be better this upcoming season, especially with Lowe no longer in the mix.

Red Sox signing Ranger Suarez is bad news for Rays

Sep 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He was one of four players on the team to perform at an above-average level last year. The Rays are going to need other players to step up, especially with their rivals in the American League East continuing to upgrade.

The latest free agency splash has once again come from one of their rivals. The Boston Red Sox, who lost third baseman Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs in free agency, have put that money right back into the team.

They have signed left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez to a five-year, $130 million deal to give the Red Sox one of the deepest and most talented starting rotations in baseball. Suarez will slot in behind Garrett Crochet, along with the newly acquired Sonny Gray as well.

Regardless of what role he has been asked to fill, he has performed well. As a starter, Suarez has an ERA of 3.45, and as a reliever, it is an impressive 2.91. An All-Star in 2024, the only thing that has held him back is health.

The Red Sox's first signing of the winter is a big one -- $130 million for Ranger Suárez -- and gives them a ton of rotation depth with Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello and others. Boston now will turn to adding another bat to its lineup, but that rotation is excellent. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 14, 2026

When he is on the mound, he has performed like a frontline starter. But his career high for starts is 29, which occurred in 2022. In 2025, he threw the most innings in a single campaign with 157.1.

Now on the wrong side of 30, there may be some long-term concerns for Suarez. But, right now, this is a great signing and brutal news for the Rays.

What makes it worse for Tampa Bay is that their lineup already struggled against left-handed pitching in 2025. They recorded a slash line of .234/.295/.372 against southpaws, which ranks 21st, 24th and 21st in the MLB. Their OPS+ of 90 is well below the league average as well.

A lineup that hasn’t been upgraded a ton in the offseason could face some real obstacles against a Boston rotation that now features two excellent lefties.

More Rays News: