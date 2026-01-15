Rays Slugger Listed as Potential Trade Target for Mariners This Offseason

It has been a busy winter so far for the Tampa Bay Rays, but the direction of the team still remains a bit of an unknown.

Coming into the winter, the Rays figured to be a team that was going to be looking to compete in 2026. Despite finishing eight games under the .500 mark, they had a positive run differential, indicating that they should have seen more wins. Furthermore, a couple of injuries to key players in the second half of the year also impacted them.

To start the offseason, they looked like a team that was going to be aggressive with a couple of notable free agent signings in Cedric Mullins and Steven Matz. These were certainly moves made to help win now, but the moves that followed indicated otherwise.

Even though trading Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz resulted in a strong return, it didn’t make Tampa Bay better for 2026, and the argument can be made that they are now significantly worse following the loss of Lowe, especially. Now, it will be interesting to see if the team elects to continue to trade veteran talent, and they have a very appealing slugger still on the roster.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Rays slugger Yandy Diaz being a potential option for the Seattle Mariners to help improve their offense.

Diaz Makes Sense For Mariners

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Diaz might be best-suited as a designated hitter now, that can be helpful for Seattle, who is still seeking offensive improvements. With the signing of Josh Naylor to a long-term deal early in the offseason, there isn’t much of a need for Diaz to be playing any first base besides a potential rest day for Naylor.

As the highest-paid player on the Rays, Diaz is undoubtedly going to be a potential trade candidate, and he could be an impact addition for a team like the Mariners. In 2025, he slashed .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 in 150 games played. It was a fantastic campaign for the slugger, and he was one of the best contact hitters in baseball with his .300 batting average.

For the Rays, the potential trading of Diaz would undoubtedly be a bit of waving the white flag on competing in 2026. This is a lineup that, even with him, has some noticeable weaknesses right now, and trading Diaz would be another significant blow.

