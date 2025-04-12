My Two Cents: Strikeout Milestone Means Something to Taj Bradley, Thanks to Mom
TAMPA, Fla. — Mother's Day is still four weeks away, but for Tampa Bay pitcher Taj Bradley every day is Mother's Day.
Every. Single. Day.
Bradley, who turned 24 last month, is in his seconf full year as a starting pitcher with the Rays. There have been some ups and downs, but the ups are really good. He only allowed one run Friday night, pitching six solid innings to help Tampa Bay beat the Atlanta Braves at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
He had seven strikeouts, which pushed him to 304 for his young career. He's the 22nd Rays pitcher to reach that mark.
That in and of itself doesn't seem like a big deal, and maybe in the big picture of major-league baseball, it isn't.
But when you're that little kid dreaming of making it to the big leagues, every milestone matters. It's validation, not only of a job well done, but also of dreams coming true. That's certainly the case for Bradley and his mom, Ana Mosely, who's been right there by his side from the very beginning, and that will never change.
When Bradley got his third strikeout Friday night — he fanned Jarred Kelenic to end the first inning — he made sure the ball found his way to his locker. That was No. 300 for his career, at that milestone matters.
And that ball is going straight to his mom, just like all the others that matter.
As well it should. This mother/son bond is as strong as it gets.
"She's got all of them,'' a smiling Bradley said in front of his locker in the Rays' clubhouse after the game. "She got the first one, the 100, 200 and now 300. Look, all of that stuff matters. I'm here, and when you accomplish something like that, it matters. It's good to remember it all, and it's great to always share those with her.''
Bradley's first career strikeout came on April 12, 2023 against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. His mom was there — on her birthday, no less. What a day. She's got No. 100 (Sept. 3, 2023 at Cleveland), No. 200 (in a shutout win over Washington on June 30, 2024) and now No. 300 —‚with many more to come.
"He had really good stuff, even in that first inning where he struggled a little bit,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He got a big strikeout to end that (32-pitch) inning but then he really got in a groove the rest of the way. There's a lot to be encouraged about with Taj, and what he continues to do for us on the mound. For him to get through six (nnings) with right around 90 pitches, he was really efficient the rest of the way.''
Bradley is 2-0 now on the season. He was really good in his first start on March 30, beating Colorado by going six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. He struggled a bit at Texas, giving up four first-inning runs, but that was it.
He's growing up, and understanding better how to handle the highs and lows
"I just starting attacking the strike zone more,'' Bradley said. "It just helps me simplify a few things, and I got us through six innings right at the 90 pitches or so I'd like to be at. We got through it, and our guys got some big hits. It was a fun game, man.''
The Rays are 6-7 now, and Bradley helped stopped a 1-5 skid on Friday. Hopefully that's something they can build off of the rest of the weekend.
Related Rays stories
- RAYS BEAT BRAVES: Danny Jansen's bat has been very quiet the first two weeks of the season, but the Tampa Bay catcher busted out Friday night with a home run and four RBIs in the Rays' 6-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. CLICK HERE
- RAYS ALL-TIME STRIKEOUTS: Here are the top-25 Rays pitchers for all-time strikeouts, with Taj Bradley now checking in at No. 22. Some great names to see here. CLICK HERE
- COLE SULSER CALLED UP: Even when you're 35 years old, getting the call-up to the big leagues is still a big deal, veteran Cole Sulser said Friday. Tampa Bay brought him up after Kevin Kelly went on the injured list with a gluteal strain. CLICK HERE
- ANGELS CLOBBER RAYS PITCHERS IN HISTORIC FASHION: The Rays were battered by the Angels on Thursday afternoon, 11-1, as they fell to 5-7. In the loss, the pitching staff became the first in 232 games to surrender 11 runs to the Halos. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Tampa Bay got walked off in the ninth inning Sunday at Texas, getting swept and falling below .500 for the first time in 2025. That's nine straight losses at Globe Life Stadium, dating back to 2022. The Rangers are their nemesis for sure right now. Here is Tom Brew's column. CLICK HERE
- PAYOFF PITCH PODCAST (Vol. 2): After the first week of the 2025 MLB season, "On SI" baseball writers Tom Brew, Brady Farkas, Jack Ankony and Brandon Brown met for another episode of the Payoff Pitch Podcast to discuss the Dodgers' 8-0 start, the Braves' 0-7 record, Garrett Crochet's extension, Kyle Tucker's future, torpedo bats and more news around the league. CLICK HERE