Rays Could Be Pushed to American League East Cellar With Recent Orioles Buzz

The Tampa Bay Rays didn’t have a great season on the field in 2025, winning only 77 games. But they were able to avoid finishing in the cellar of the American League East thanks to the ineptitude of the Baltimore Orioles.

There may not have been a team in baseball this past year that was as disappointing as the Orioles. With playoff aspirations and viewed as a World Series dark horse by some, they won only 75 games, falling woefully short of expectations.

Looking to bounce back, there is some buzz around the league about what Baltimore is going to do this offseason, and it is bad news for the Rays and their fan base.

Payroll gap between Rays and Orioles is going to expand

As shared by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal during a segment on Foul Territory, an AL executive revealed that the Orioles are a team going for it this offseason. Which means opening the checkbook to improve the Major League roster.

"Their owner, David Rubenstein, has said the money is available,” Rosenthal said.

That is the last thing Tampa Bay wants to hear. There is already a significant gap that exists between them and their other AL East rivals, the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, when it comes to spending.

Baltimore has never been as frugal as the Rays, but it wasn’t regularly spending like their AL East peers. That sounds like it is going to be changing, which presents yet another hurdle for Tampa Bay to overcome.

Already this offseason, the Orioles have been the only team seemingly willing to spend. They re-acquired relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge from the Chicago Cubs and exercised the $9 million club option on him. They also signed free agent outfielder Leody Tavares.

Orioles planning major spending spree

Baltimore likely isn’t done there. There are still needs on the mound, both in the starting rotation and bullpen, with closer Felix Bautista injured again. Dylan Cease has been predicted to sign with them, which would be a blow to the Rays' odds of finishing outside of the cellar in 2026.

Tampa Bay is never going to have one of the highest payrolls in baseball. But, with a new ownership group in place, there is at least some optimism that their spending will increase in the near future.

It likely won’t occur this winter after the team already declined a club option on closer Pete Fairbanks, opening a hole in their bullpen. But if they want to compete for an AL East title, the budget constraints have to be eased a little bit because they are getting lapped by the competition.

