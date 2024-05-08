Red Sox Fan-Favorite Officially Will Return To Club Against Braves
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox will have one of their best pitchers back on the mound on Wednesday.
Boston currently has the best starting rotation in baseball despite a plethora of important injuries already this season. It seems like the Red Sox are starting to get healthier and fiery fan-favorite Nick Pivetta will return to the mound on Wednesday, first reported by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
“The Red Sox are expected to make multiple roster moves before taking on the Braves in the finale of a two-game series Wednesday night at Truist Park,” Cotillo said. “The first is on the pitching side, with starter Nick Pivetta being activated from the 10-day injured list to pitch for the first time since April 2.
“Pivetta has been on the (Injured List) since April 9 due to a flexor strain in his pitching elbow but will return from a six-week absence to start for Boston opposite old friend Chris Sale.”
The 31-year-old made two starts this season before going down with an elbow injury and shined. Pivetta had a 0.82 ERA and a 13-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 innings pitched.
If he can maintain that level of success once he returns to the hill on Wednesday night, the Red Sox will be in a good position. Boston has surprised some people already this season and the biggest reason why has been the starting rotation.
Pivetta is a major part of the rotation and Red Sox fans certainly should be excited about his return.
