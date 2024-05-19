Ex-Red Sox Superstar Could Be Available; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of talent on the roster but have had an inconsistent start to the 2024 campaign.
Boston entered the season expecting to have a solid offense but possibly a weak starting rotation. That certainly hasn't been the case at all as the Red Sox's rotation actually has been one of the best in baseball but the offense has struggled.
The Red Sox's offensive struggles certainly could be attributed to the fact that they are missing important pieces like Trevor Story, Triston Casas, and Masataka Yoshida right now. While that is the case, there still is reason to have hope about the team.
If the Red Sox's rotation continues to impress and they are able to add a little more pop to the lineup around the trade deadline, Boston could end up being a playoff team. There is still plenty of time until the trade deadline and there are sure to be a multitude of rumors.
One old friend who already has found his name in trade rumors is current New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez. It's unclear if he will be moved, but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale seems to think it is a strong possibility.
"While the Mets say they still have intentions of being a playoff team this year, (General Managers) remain convinced the Mets will still make first baseman Pete Alonso and (designated hitter) J.D. Martinez available in talks before the July 30 trade deadline," Nightengale said.
Boston desperately needs more right-handed power -- especially with Story out for the season -- and Martinez has been great for New York so far this season. He has appeared in 21 games and has two home runs, nine RBIs, and is slashing .315/.359/.466.
The Red Sox seem set at designated hitter with Yoshida, but he currently is out and it's unclear when he will be back. Martinez could help fill a need while providing significant offensive upside.
