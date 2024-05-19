Red Sox Duo Could Cause 'Bidding War' Around Trade Deadline If Boston Sells
The Boston Red Sox will have some tough decisions to make over the next few months.
It still is May, but the trade deadline will be here before we know it. It will come and pass at the end of July and it's unclear what the Red Sox will do at this point. Boston could end up adding if it still is contention for a postseason spot or it could have an intriguing sell-off if things turn sideways.
Boston has multiple intriguing pieces who could be available and pitchers Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin even could cause a "bidding war," according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"A lot can happen over the next 60 or so games," McAdam said. "But if they determine that they’re not properly positioned to add, the Red Sox could have a number of players who would bring plenty of interest, including closer Kenley Jansen, set-up man Chris Martin, starter Nick Pivetta and outfielder Tyler O’Neill. Each one is headed for free agency, and only Pivetta and O’Neill might be under consideration to get re-signed by the organization...
"In particular, an October-tested duo like Jansen and Martin could invite a bidding war among contenders. No matter what path is taken, let’s hope that is executed with a little more clarity and sense of purpose than the last few seasons."
This isn't the first time either Jansen or Martin has been mentioned in trade rumors and if the Red Sox aren't in contention for a postseason spot this summer it wouldn't be shocking to see them playing elsewhere.
